McHale Plant Sales Opens New Scottish Base In Edinburgh  

In the little more than six months since their appointment as UK distributor for Finnish-made Metso mobile crushers, Birdhill and Rathcoole-based McHale Plant Sales is reporting ‘steady progress on all fronts’.

Latest development is the opening of a second depot outlet, this time in Scotland at 13 West Telferton Industrial Estate in Edinburgh. The new unit – purposed to place the company ‘even closer’ to its user base in Scotland – will operate in lockstep with their main UK headquarters which came into operation some months ago on the Lichfield Road Industrial Estate in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

The new Edinburgh base is located at 13 West Telferton Industrial Estate on the east side of Edinburgh where it will operate primarily as a parts supply store and as a fully functioning UK-wide customer contact and communications centre.

There to manage day-to-day operations in Edinburgh will be Louise Hunter, a newcomer to McHale who joined the company with an extensive knowledge of Metso products and of its UK-wide customer base. In the future, the plan will be to expand the team by locating customer sales and technical support in the city with a particular focus on the Scottish market.

Marking a significant extension of their role as Metso distributors in Ireland and Northern Ireland markets, their appointment is one that sees McHale Plant Sales expand its field of operations to include the England, Scotland and Wales markets.

In addition to the opening of their outlets in Tamworth and Edinburgh, their progress achieved to date is reflected in a number of senior appointments in customer-facing roles: an Area Sales Manager, a team of mobile Field Service Engineers (with more appointments to follow), the establishment and stocking of a comprehensive parts store, and the appointment of a senior person to manage all aspects of the process.

On the sales side, significant progress has also been made with a mix of jaw, impact and cone crushers already delivered to customers in locations as widely spread as London, Cornwall, North Wales and Yorkshire.

Commenting, their Birdhill-based Business Development Director, Darragh O’Driscoll said: “pleased as we are with our progress from a standing-start, we will move forward aware of the challenges ahead in building our team in Tamworth and Edinburgh, primarily through appointments in technical and customer support roles, and by intensifying our contacts and building closer relationships with Metso owners throughout England, Scotland and Wales”.