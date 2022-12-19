McHale Plant Sales Appointed Distributor In Ireland For MDS Trommel Screens

Machinery distributor McHale Plant Sales Limited of Birdhill and Rathcoole has been appointed to represent the MDS range of trommel screens in Ireland, North and South.

Founded in 1995 by local businessman and CEO, Liam Murray, MDS operates from a manufacturing base at Drummond, near Carrickmacross where it employs a highly skilled workforce of 35 employees focused mainly on trommel screen production.

Welcoming McHale Plant Sales to the MDS team, Ian Todd, MDS territory manager said: “Having such a well-renowned company on board means we can be certain our products are getting the best representation possible in Ireland. The close proximity of McHale’s Dublin depot to our factory will provide a unique opportunity to work closely together on future projects and I look forward to many successful years.”

With a background in plant sales that dates back to 1952, when it was founded by the late Michael McHale Snr., McHale Plant Sales – now managed by Michael McHale and Tim Shanahan – has developed a well-respected presence and extensive customer base within the construction equipment industry in Ireland. With a strong sales and after-sales team, coupled with a market leadership position, MDS views McHale Plant Sales as being ‘well placed to represent their brand in Ireland’.

Seen by McHale Plant Sales as being ‘a valuable and marketable addition’ to their machinery portfolio, the introduction of MDS units into their line-up is viewed by their sales director, Denis McGrath as “an enhancement of our product range that will strengthen our offering in the quarrying, aggregates, and the ever-expanding waste management sectors.”

First units to arrive early 2023 will be M515 and M412 track trommels.