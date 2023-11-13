Manitou Group wins the Grand Prix at the Trophées Industrie Grand Ouest

Manitou Group, a world reference in the handling, aerial work platforms and earth moving sectors, has been awarded the Grand Prix at the Trophées Industrie Grand Ouest.

The award recognizes the Group’s long-standing presence in the region, and its commitment to prioritizing the energy transition.

Organized by the Journal Des Entreprises, the Trophées Industrie Grand Ouest are awarded each year to industrial SMEs and ISEs based in Brittany, Normandy and Pays de la Loire for their ability to implement ambitious projects based on three development priorities: territorial anchoring, ecological transition and digital transition.

For this fourth edition, Manitou Group has won the 2023 Grand Prix. Among the many eligible applications, the jury particularly praised the many partnerships set up by the Group with schools and associations, backed up by the economic dynamism achieved with numerous suppliers based in Pays de la Loire. The recent investments announced at the Ancenis and Candé industrial sites were also highly appreciated by the jury.

Michel Denis, President & CEO of the Manitou Group, adds: “This award is a source of pride for everyone at Manitou Group. It rewards our determination to invest in a high-performance industrial region. This dynamic is the result of the day-to-day work we do with all of our local stakeholders, with the aim of making our company an ever more virtuous industry”.