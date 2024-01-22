Liebherr to display over 20 machines at Intermat 2024

Liebherr is presenting around 20 machines at the Intermat trade show in Paris from 24 to 27 April 2024 ranging from tower cranes, mobile and crawler cranes to earthmoving machinery and deep foundation machines.

In keeping with the motto ‘On your site’, the Liebherr Group will show that it’s always on its customers’ side, wherever they are – whether by providing high-quality machines on the construction site itself or by providing tailored advice, global services and fully comprehensive solution concepts.

Across three themed pavilions and through the exhibits themselves, Liebherr’s appearance at Intermat will also showcase a wide range of digital products and solutions, services and alternative drive technologies.

At Liebherr, digitalisation is an important driver of innovation and new product development. On the one hand, it increases the efficiency of processes and therefore helps to conserve valuable resources. On the other hand, new information technologies and digital networking are opening up opportunities to develop products and services further and to implement customer-centric solutions along an entire customer journey: from planning to operation, performance and maintenance and even safety-relevant aspects.

Crawler excavator

On display at the Intermat 2024 is a R 972 of the generation 6.2 crawler excavator with operational capability of approx. 72 tonnes. What sets the R 972 apart is the productivity, driving comfort and modern design. The low fuel consumption and the innovative assistance functions make it an ideal machine for the requirements of large-scale construction sites and extraction sites.

The R 972 crawler excavator features the Liebherr assistance system Bucket Fill Assist (BFA). This innovative system, developed by Liebherr, facilitates a better fill level of the bucket, faster cycle times and better penetration of the material. As well as reducing the wear on the bucket, this reduces fuel consumption by up to 10 percent and reduces vibrations for improved driver comfort.

Piling and drilling rig

With its LRB 23 piling and drilling rig, Liebherr presents an all-rounder for deep foundation, with an impressive engine output of 600 kW. This allows the machine to deliver the capacity needed for all common deep foundation applications.

Since it is able to withstand high torques, it is even suitable for Kelly drilling – a unique property for a machine in this size class. The Kelly visualisation of the LRB 23 makes locking the telescopic sections of the Kelly bar much simpler. Plus, the concreting process is automated in continuous flight auger drilling by virtue of the drilling assistance feature.

Litronic articulated dump truck

Liebherr will also present the TA 230 Litronic articulated dump truck. This powerful off-terrain machine is designed for operational efficiency in the extraction industry and when transporting excavated material. The articulated dump trucks are also a useful assistant for larger infrastructure projects.

Liebherr offers numerous cutting-edge driver assistance systems for the TA 230, which support the machine operator and, in turn, increase productivity and safety. One example of this is the innovative weighing device, installed as standard, which registers the loaded weight in real time.

Fully electric crane drive

The MK 140-5.1, the strongest Liebherr mobile construction crane with a load capacity of up to 8,000 kilograms, will also be shown at the Intermat. What makes it special, aside from its regular use as a trolley jib crane, is the VarioJib: This allows for operations in luffing mode and up to 65 metres of jib length.

The ecological and future-proof hybrid power concept enables fully electric crane operation using either site power or another external power source. As a result, the crane works particularly quietly. It is compatible with the Liduro Power Port (LPO) from Liebherr, the mobile energy storage system for supplying power to construction sites.

Fast-erecting crane

The 125 K fast-erecting crane offers maximum stroke capacity yet takes up only minimal space. It has a variety of hook heights, which means it can be adjusted to the site conditions for extra flexibility. With a jib length of 55 m and a hook height of up to approx. 66 m, the 125 K is currently the largest fast-erecting crane on the market. A meticulously designed assembly system and low logistics costs make the Liebherr cranes a particularly interesting option for shorter projects.

Meanwhjle, the Group’s first battery-electric wheel loader L 507 E, which is available in several European countries, will also be on display at the Intermat.

It combines the well-known benefits of a Liebherr stereoloader with a Liebherr-developed battery-electric drive concept. The performance of the L 507 E is identical to Liebherr’s conventionally powered wheel loaders in the same size class. With its L 507 E, Liebherr is showing its commitment to a high-voltage battery system developed specially for wheel loader applications, which ensures a highly effective delivery of power and efficient loading operations.