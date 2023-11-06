Liebherr R 930 Tunnel crawler excavator launched on the world market

The Liebherr tunnel excavator range expands with the new R 930 Tunnel crawler excavator, now launched on the world market. Developed at Liebherr-France SAS in Colmar (France), the R 930 Tunnel replaces the R 924 Compact Tunnel and allows high-level performance in all types of underground applications.

The R 930 Tunnel has been designed to meet as fully as possible the demands of underground construction sites, which often present tight spaces with difficult access. The R 930 Tunnel’s attachment, available in two lengths, features a bearing that can swivel to 2 x 45° angles, allowing the excavation profile to be followed. The machine’s short slewing radius and powerful, protected LED headlights considerably reduce the risks of collision with construction site personnel and walls.

In addition, the cylinders and hoses are specially positioned for maximum protection from potential impacts, thus limiting damage to them. The R 930 Tunnel has steel bodywork, making it a very robust machine, ideal for underground applications.

The new R 930 Tunnel crawler excavator can be equipped with the Liebherr quick coupling system, which allows tools to be changed easily and quickly.

Versatility and flexibility

A Liebherr two- or three-tooth ripper bucket ensures high productivity on underground construction sites. The R 930 Tunnel can also be equipped with a cutter or hammer to cover a broad area of applications.

The R 930 Tunnel’s grading blade allows the creation of a flat ground surface and stabilises the machine on uneven ground. It also protects the undercarriage and crawler drives against impacts from rubble.

Fully protected operator’s cab

The whole ROPS-, FOPS- and FGPS-certified operator’s cab, along with its rear and side monitoring cameras, ensures maximum construction site safety. It also has protection for its electronic components.

Comfortable and ergonomic, the R 930 Tunnel’s operator’s cab is perfectly equipped to withstand dusty environments on underground sites. It comes with an easy-to-clean imitation leather operator’s seat with headrest.