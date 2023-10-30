Kubota is company of choice for haulage firm

DMD Haulage and Groundworks has placed its trust in dealer D.A. Forgie, with Kubota machines now accounting for its entire fleet.

County Derry’s DMD Haulage and Groundworks has a long-standing partnership with Limavady based agricultural dealer D. A. Forgie and Kubota.

The small-scale utilities and groundworks specialist has recently upgraded to a brand new U56-5 further enhancing the fleet of Kubota’s currently in operation including a KX030-4 and an RTV X1110.

Deirig McDaid, Owner of DMD, said: “I place my confidence fully in both Kubota and D. A. Forgie. Both companies have excellent reputations for delivering top-quality equipment and service. It is a great help to have such a great relationship with a dealer, D. A. Forgie, who does everything, including servicing my machines.

“Adding Kubota’s U56-5 to the fleet we have has been a game-changer. We don’t have to rely on multiple machines for curbing, for example. The excavator can do the whole job, which cuts out the cost of extra equipment and maintenance.”

Mark Lennox At D. A. Forgie, said; “It is a pleasure to count DMD Haulage as one of our longstanding customers. As one of the premiere Kubota dealers in the Northern Irish market, we know the value of great customer service and reliable machinery and equipment. We take pride in delivering the top-quality service that our clients have come to expect from us.”