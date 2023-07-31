Komatsu’s Operator Guidance Monitor (OGM) is a revolutionary tool designed to optimize the efficiency of your fleet of rigid dump trucks, and to reduce unit production costs.

Its easy-to-use, clear program allows you to set Key Performance Indicator (KPI) targets and adjust operating parameters, to let your Komatsu trucks operate in the most efficient way possible. OGM is a tool thanks to which operators control and optimize their work in real time. It helps raise and refine their skills, resulting in higher fuel savings and productivity, and increased safety on the jobsite.

Marek Skrzydel, Quarry manager at Heidelberg Materials says: “This system allows us to analyse data in real time and we can analyse production and discuss the achieved goals by operator on an ongoing basis.”

Customers can quickly set parameters such as payload, planned duration and fuel consumption for each work cycle, idle time, and production (tonnes per hour), target by loading and dumping location.

The OGM screen also shows real-time warnings for dangerous operating events, such as excessive speed and sudden braking. Thanks to a unique login ID, operators’ performance can be analysed individually.

Can-bus data from the machine’s operation are sent automatically, the user has access to them via a webbased dashboard. The data can be filtered by date, machine, shift, operator and loading and dumping locations.

“Operator guidance monitor is one of the new digital Komatsu solutions to support our customers with their daily quarry operation” says Wouter Boon Telematics specialist at Komatsu Europe. “Operator guidance monitor gives a possibility to set visualized KPI for the operators and follow up and adjust if needed in real time.”

A summary of OGM benefits