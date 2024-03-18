Komatsu PC88MR-11 Midi Excavator Offers Lower fuel consumption and Higher Performances

The new Komatsu PC88MR-11 midi excavator builds on the solid foundations of the hugely successful PC88MR-10 to bring more unrivalled customer value to the midi excavator sector. The PC88MR-11’s new features deliver a significant boost to productivity, reduced fuel consumption and faster work equipment speed.

The PC88MR-11 takes full advantage of Komatsu group knowhow to offer ultimate versatility, ease of buying, and increased efficiency with the factory-fitted Lehnhoff Powertilt option. Environmental concerns are growing, and urban areas are becoming increasingly sensitive to emissions.

The PC88MR-11’s low consumption and powerful EU Stage V engine (50.7 kW / 68hp) provides customers with the opportunity to participate in any tender, demonstrate environmental credentials, and future-proof their investment.

A tight tail swing lets the operator concentrate on the work at hand, with no worry about rearswing impacts, and helps to make the PC88MR-11 a versatile solution, ideal even in confined areas The external design is also improved with an all-new MR-11 cutting edge styling.

The new PC88MR-11 offers first class operator comfort, smart safety initiatives, intuitive ergonomics, huge advances in performance and controllability, easy serviceability, peace of mind through a proven Komatsu aftertreatment system, and the highest levels of standard specifications in the industry.

The operators will find improvements everywhere: a redesigned blade for better dozing, the repositioning of the low/high gear switch for better ergonomic, or an automatic change-over valve for higher comfort when changing attachments. This will be appreciated by current and new users alike.

Simone Reddi, Komatsu Europe Product Manager for midi excavators, says: “This is not just a simple model update. The PC88MR-11 introduces several improvements in digging performances and structure. The whole dig-loading cycle is improved, increasing production, giving the feeling of a faster machine. Last but not least, this latest Komatsu midi excavator features the European debut of the brand new EU Stage V Komatsu 2.4 litre engine with KDPF (no SCR needed). It enjoys lower fuel consumption, higher performances and unrivalled efficiency.”