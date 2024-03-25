Atlas Copco introduces new range of portable nitrogen membrane generators

Atlas Copco, an industry leader in portable compressed air solutions, is expanding its market stronghold with an all-new range of portable nitrogen membrane generators: the NM series.

Four different models are available to be ordered as of now, with each unit delivering a different amount of nitrogen. The NM 500-25 and NM 1000-25 are designed for smaller-scale applications with a lower need for nitrogen, while the NM 2000-25 and NM 3000-25 meet the demands of larger, more intensive projects.

The global launch represents a milestone for the company, as from now on Atlas Copco delivers the entire solution for all portable nitrogen applications in all environments. “With the addition of the NM series to our portfolio, we now offer a fully comprehensive solution that addresses every facet of our customers nitrogen supply needs – including those with highly complex and high nitrogen purity demands. Our valued customers now have unprecedented convenience and efficiency, with a streamlined solution from one single, reliable provider,” explains Bert Derom, President of Atlas Copco Portable Air Division.

The easy-to-use and full solution

The new nitrogen membrane generators fulfil the exacting quality standards of industries like oil & gas, mining, and maritime, offering customizable nitrogen purity levels up to 99% depending on the customer’s needs and application. Designed with toughness and flexibility in mind, the portable NM series is built to withstand harsh conditions like extreme heat and dust.

The units have an easy start-up and commissioning between sites, as well as an integrated feed air manifold for connecting divers¬¬e compressed air sources. The nitrogen membrane generators stand out for their remarkable ease of use, offering customers a user-friendly interface and streamlined functionality for efficient and hassle-free nitrogen production.

“By optimizing energy efficiency and enabling the generation of pure nitrogen air directly on-site with a nitrogen generator, we’re not only significantly reducing CO2 emissions within the supply chain, but also cutting down on transport expenses,” adds Jan Nijs, Product Marketing Manager Air Treatment, Atlas Copco Portable Air Division. “Moreover, thanks to top-notch engineering and superior technology, minimal energy is consumed during operation leading to a low cost of ownership.”

Each model is equipped with an optimized, integrated feed air filtration system and advanced membrane technology, guaranteeing a consistent supply of high-purity nitrogen; which also significantly reduces energy consumption – thus supporting secure and efficient day-to-day operations. By design, the new series also works seamlessly with other products in Atlas Copco’s portfolio, offering a smart, energy-efficient solution that not only reduces operational costs but also stands as a reliable investment for industries in need of pure nitrogen.

Tried and tested toughness

“The new units are not only built to deliver exceptional and reliable nitrogen purity, but are also engineered to meet the highest industry benchmarks in resilience and operational excellence in harsh conditions – remaining true to Atlas Copco’s status as one of the toughest portable air solutions on the market. Each nitrogen generator in the NM range has been extensively tested before they make their way over to the end-user,” explains Jan Nijs, Product Marketing Manager Air Treatment, Atlas Copco Portable Air Division.

“We have engineered our NM series to thrive in the planet’s most demanding climates—from the searing heat of Death Valley to the corrosive salt-water environments of the open sea, through to the extreme cold, dust-laden worksites, and the relentless downpours of monsoon regions. Our customers can count on the unwavering performance of our new nitrogen generators, built to deliver”.

Key applications for these generators span various operations in the oil and gas industry, including under-balanced drilling (UBD), pipeline purging and pigging, coiled tubing operations, reservoir pressure maintenance, and fracturing, amongst others. It’s versatility also extends to mining applications – think extinguishing coal mine fires and inert abandoned areas, and shipboard applications where the unit’s help to create inert atmospheres in vessels carrying crude oil, chemicals, LNG gas, and LPG gas. This wide range of applications highlights the generators’ adaptability across various industries.

As the NM series prepares for global distribution, Atlas Copco reinforces its legacy as a leader in industrial air solutions, offering real-world solutions to help its customers and their customers adopt future-ready solutions.