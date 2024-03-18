engcon’s new control system DC3 makes tiltrotator more compatible

engcon’s new tiltrotator control system DC3 takes big steps forward in terms of compatibility with other leading excavator manufacturing companies worldwide.

In recent years, engcon has developed a completely new control system for excavators, the DC3. Last May it announced that the DC3 was compatible with Cat® Next Gen Hydraulic excavators (NGH) and after extensive testing both in the workshop and with end customers, the DC3 is now compatible with even more of the leading excavator manufacturers.

“We are happy about the fact that several excavator manufacturers can now connect to our new control system,” says Martin Engström, product owner at engcon. “With the new system we will really take digging to completely new levels, the system is smart, easy to install, with improved remote support and now there is also a new app for both iOS and Android,” he continues.

The following machines are now prepared for DC3:

CAT NG 313-335

Volvo eML EC140-300E, EW160-220E, ECR145-355E, EWR130-170E

Doosan DX 225LC-7X

Takeuchi TB395W

The list is constantly updated, for the latest information on which machines can connect to DC3 visit www.engcon.com