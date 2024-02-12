DEVELON Launches New DX17Z-7 and DX19-7 Mini-Excavators

DEVELON has launched the new DX17Z-7zero tail swing and DX19-7conventional Stage V compliant mini-excavators. Both new models provide significantly increased performance, versatility, operator comfort and easier maintenance than the previous generation machines they replace.

Both models are powered by the Kubota D902 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing a 20% higher gross power output of 12.1 kW (16.2 HP) at 2400 RPM. The engine also offers a 25% larger displacement and a 29% increase in engine torque to 54.6 Nm at 1900 RPM, translating into high overall reliability and reduced strain on the engine and other components. As well as increased efficiency, the Kubota D902 engine is well-known for its high reliability, ease of maintenance and long service life.

Featuring the new shared global styling for the next generation Develon mini-excavator range, the novel platform design and new upper structures in the DX17Z-7 and DX19-7provide increased durability and robustness. The compact dimensions of both machines make them ideal for work in confined spaces on construction, landscaping and utility projects.

Both the DX17Z-7 and DX19-7 have a 1.75 m boom and 1.03 m arm as standard, with an optional longer 1.23 m arm available for both models. The DX17Z-7 has a cast 180 kg counterweight as standard with an additional 85 kg counterweight for use with the optional longer arm. The tail swing radius in the DX17Z-7 has been reduced by 6.5% to only 645 mm compared to the previous model. The tail swing radius increases to 720 mm when the additional 85 kg counterweight is used. An integral 65 kg cast counterweight is used in both the standard and longer arm versions of the DX19-7.

The front assembly in both the DX17Z-7 and DX19-7 is protected by cylinder guards to avoid collisions or any kind of potential damage, with an optimal hydraulic hose layout which runs through and is protected by the boom structure. This reduces the risk of hose damage and failure, minimizing the need for repairs and downtime and increasing equipment productivity and efficiency.

Flexible Hydraulics

One- and two-way proportional flow is provided as standard with easy access to the selection valve. Flow is easily controlled via a thumbwheel on the right hand joystick, providing better flow control and increased operator convenience. With quick coupler piping already available on both models, the operator can switch to using a quick coupler by pressing a safety button on the left console -bringing up a warning message on the 5 inch digital display in the cab to notify the operator, who can then simply push a button on the right hand joystick to begin quick coupler work.

The DX17Z-7 and DX19-7 are both equipped with retractable 230 mm tracks, where the width between the tracks can be automatically reduced from 1290mm to 994 mm and both machines have a foldable blade. This allows operators to adapt the width and dimensions of the mini-excavators to navigate through narrow spaces. This is accomplished by pressing another switch, which allows the operator to use the blade lever to adjust the width of the tracks. The adjustable width allows operators to distribute the weight more evenly, reducing ground pressure and providing increased stability while digging or lifting. The retractable tracks are also convenient for transportation.

The DX17Z-7 is available as a canopy machine, whilst the DX19-7 can be supplied with either a canopy or a cab. Both machines share a common set up for the joystick and switch controls.

For enhanced control for the operator, the Travel Speed Switch is integrated with the travel control levers, providing quick speed adjustment and improved controllability. The travel speed pilot lamp lights ON on the 5 inch digital display ensuring that the operator is aware it is engaged.

The new 5 inch Digital Display replaces the simple gauge panel on the previous models and shows important operator information on the screen. The information includes safety features, such as warning indicators for issues with the machine announced with a buzzer sound. Maintenance intervals can also be monitored on the display, contributing to proactive maintenance and minimized downtime and repair costs.

The cab version of the DX19-7 has a radio, providing entertainment and ac omfortable environment for the operator. The DX19-7 cab is supplied with a heater as standard (with air circulation via three air vents), ensuring excellent conditions for the operator in cold weather and extending the working season. Working with the door closed, no noise and dust enters the cab. A fast defrost system ensures permanent clear visibility and a safer working environment. This also prevents temperature related damage such as moisture build-up. The heater switch is positioned on the right hand side of the console – it has a two step operation between Low and High fan speed.

A mechanical suspension seat is standard for both models, which can be multiply adjusted to take in the differences in body shapes and sizes of operators.

LED lights and a rotating beacon are also standard on both models, promoting safety by enhancing visibility for the operator and by alerting other personnel on site, providing a secure and comfortable working environment in all lighting conditions. The DX17Z-7 has an LED lamp as standard on the boom, whilst the DX19-7 has a light on the boom (in both the canopy/cab versions), with another light on the top of the rear section of the cab in the cabbed version.

For more on DEVELON, please visit the website: https://eu.develon-ce.com/en/