SANY set to return to the Executive Hire Show

SANY will be showcasing its smallest zero tail-swing excavator, the SY18U, alongside a range of other products from the SANY excavator range at next month’s Executive Hire Show, taking place at the Coventry Building Society Arena on the 14th and 15th February.

The SY18U facilitates work in compact spaces thanks to its zero tail-swing design, making it an ideal solution for urban construction projects and narrow/tight job sites. The machine has a length of 3.5m and a width of just under 1m, with an expanding undercarriage that extends to 1.4m wide. Its lightweight and compact size allows for easy transportation on a trailer and to and from different job sites.

“SANY is delighted to be exhibiting at our third Executive Hire Show. Since our launch in the UK, this show has been a constant in our events calendar and one that has always proved to be really successful for our brand. As a team we’re looking forward to welcoming our customers and new visitors to the stand to showcase our products and show everyone exactly what SANY has to offer.” commented Leigh Harris, Business Development Director for SANY UK.

The stand will also feature SANY’s first electric mini excavator, the SY19E. With a fully electric drive, the SY19E is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (cobalt-free) battery which allows for faster, safer and more efficient charging. Battery life span is also significantly longer with up to 3,500 full charge cycles.

Featuring a single automotive standard charging socket, the machine also offers a fully flexible charging solution that provides 3 charging options as standard, and with no extra charge including fast charge option of just 1.5 hours.