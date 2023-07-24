Komatsu Europe launches an all-new electric mini excavator

Komatsu Europe has unveiled its latest innovation, the PC33E-6 a new 3-ton class electric mini excavator equipped with a lithium-ion battery. Designed to set new standards in emission-free operation, with exceptional performance and unrivalled safety features, this cutting-edge new machine leads the way to a future of clean and caring practices and emission-free operation.

Drawing upon over a century of Komatsu expertise in design, development, and manufacturing, the PC33E-6 shows a commitment to a sustainable future. Komatsu regards the market introduction of this new electric model as a springboard for the development of a market for small electric construction and part of Komatsu’s global initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The PC33E-6 can annually save more than its own body mass in CO2 emissions when compared to conventional diesel-powered products, without compromising on performance or safety.

Emanuele Viel, Group Manager Utility said: “The PC33E-6 features large capacity batteries and a highly efficient powerline, enabling most customers to work non-stop for a full shift before having to recharge. Thanks to a lightning-fast charging system, downtime is significantly reduced, allowing for increased productivity and efficiency on the job site.”

Komatsu understands the importance of peace of mind for its customers, and the PC33E-6 comes with the exclusive Komatsu introductory E-support customer program. This comprehensive package includes a complimentary 3-year maintenance plan, full machine warranty, and a 5-year parts warranty specifically covering the new high-value electrical powertrain components – all at zero additional charge.

The PC33E-6 not only represents a paradigm shift in zero-emissions technology but also boasts Komatsu’s unmistakable DNA and striking aesthetics. By choosing this electric mini excavator, customers can take charge of their emissions while enjoying top-notch performance.