HD Hyundai To Make Big Impact at Hillhead 2024

HD Hyundai will launch its biggest Stage V crawler excavators so far, in the 80-tonne HX800A L and the 100-tonne HX1000A L at this year’s Hillhead quarry show.

Both of these heavy-duty machines have been designed for quarry and bulk earthmoving duties. The HX800A L is powered by a 403kW (548hp) Stage V diesel engine, driving two 504lpm hydraulic pumps, while the HX1000A L uses a 469kW (629hp) diesel engine, powering three 523lpm pumps.

These heavyweight excavators will take HD Hyundai into a new sector of the market in the UK and across Europe, providing a highly productive digging and loading solution for mines, quarries, bulk earthmoving contractors and heavy civil engineering sites.

The HX800A L is suitable for use with 4.25-5.24m3 buckets and the larger 100-tonne machine will be able to work with 5.4-6.8m3 buckets.

The company will also unveil its biggest wheeled loader, with the launch of the HL985A. This 35-tonne shovel will be capable of working with 7.0m3 buckets, making it an ideal digging and rehandling machine for the mining, quarrying and heavy civils sectors.

Powered by a 321kW (430hp) diesel engine, the HL985A boasts a bucket breakout force of up to 28,400kg and a full turn tipping load of 22,950kg in standard configuration.

Compact Excavators

While the heavyweight machinery will be the centre of attention on the HD Hyundai stand, the company will also give UK customers a first chance to see the recently launched HX-A Series of mini and midi excavators. Setting a new standard for the compact excavator market, HD Hyundai recently introduced eight new machines, with operating weight of 1.7-5.5 tonnes. Powered by low emission Stage V engines, the machines are offered in both conventional and zero tailswing designs, to suit a wide range of customers across various markets.

Built to take the compact excavator market to the next level, the HD Hyundai machines comes with safety valves, hydraulic ram protection, proportional joystick controls, a range of dozer blades and load sensing hydraulics on larger models. Comfortable, spacious cabs are available on all but the smallest model, providing operators with an air-conditioned workspace with a high level of specification and equipment.

High Impact

HD Hyundai recently added a range of HRB silenced hydraulic breakers to its line-up. The six breakers, which can be ordered in varying levels of specification, have been designed to work with carrier machines in the 1.2-26 tonne sectors. The larger models are offered with automatic greasing and anti-blank firing technology. All of the breakers feature silenced box housing designs, keeping noise to a minimum and making the breakers ideal for use in urban areas.

Full Range

The company will have a full range of equipment on show, including wheeled and crawler excavators, along with additional models from the A-Series wheel loader line-up. HD Hyundai will also demonstrate three of its popular quarry models, including a large crawler excavator, a large wheel loader and an articulated dump truck, on the working demonstration area that surrounds the showground.

Visitors to the HD Hyundai stand (Z5) will be able to get the best view of the machines at work, as the company has moved to a new location, directly in front of the demonstration area. At 1,220m2, up from 750m2 on the previous stand, the display will include two viewing areas, along with a range of hospitality. This will include Hyundai’s now famous pie machine, which will be making a welcome return to the show.

“HD Hyundai will really be going large at Hillhead this year, with our biggest stand, our biggest machinery and the biggest line-up of equipment we’ve ever had on show,” said Lee Appleby, Head of Marketing at HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe.

“We look forward to welcoming customers, visitors, the media and our friends in the content creation market to the stand. We will be making the biggest impact at Hillhead 2024.”

To find out more about the Hyundai A-Series, visit www.hyundai-ce.eu