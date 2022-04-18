JCB Superfan Purchases The First JCB 56Z-2 In Northern Ireland

A landfill and quarrying company has bought the first Stage V JCB 56Z-2 models in Northern Ireland. Supplied by dealer Dennison JCB, the new midi excavator has been purchased by Belfast-based Macwill Services.

Owner Chris McLaughlin, a self-confessed JCB superfan who hosts his own YouTube channel – The JCB Club – chose the brand new machine for civil engineering duties and essential environmental projects within Macwill Services’ Belfast landfill site and family farm estate.

“We have bought, hired and used many different manufacturers of construction equipment over the years but to me there’s something about JCB which makes them special compared to all the others. I always choose JCB when it comes to buying new machinery as they make fantastically engineered machines and are a company with true British pedigree. Just as important to me is that JCB has a fantastic dealership network that supports my business and treats every phone call as essential. It’s what I call great back up!

“As far as the JCB 56Z-2 is concerned we liked the ‘built for purpose’ robust and strong design of the machine. The cab for the operator is so modern and comfortable and the engine access is well thought out for easy service access. All the drivers love the speed and accuracy of the hydraulics and the super bright LED lights let you work safely into the night. We opted for steel tracks this time as opposed to rubber and the extra stability and pushing power that the steel tracks give is very noticeable. We’re very, very pleased with just how much power this JCB digger punches,” said Christopher who has one of the largest collections of JCB memorabilia and collectibles in the world.

The new JCB Stage V 56Z-2 is powered by a 1.7-litre, turbocharged three-cylinder common-rail Perkins diesel engine, delivering 34kW (45.6hp). Part of the ‘Dash 2’ range of midi excavators is it equipped with a Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), there is no requirement for a Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) such as AdBlue.

Macwill Services was established in 1987 and operates a number of JCB machines within its landfill and quarrying fleet from modern day machines to rare JCB classics. The fleet comprises a JCB Hydradig, JCB Fastrac, JCB Loadall telescopic handler, JCB backhoe loaders, JCB mini excavators and classic machines including a 1985 JCB 805B Turbo crawler excavator and JCB 3DMK111 Powertrain backhoe loader.