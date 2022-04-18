Speedy Launch Industry-First Lifting And Handling Safety Innovation

National construction equipment hire and services provider Speedy have launched an innovative purpose-built sack truck for its delivery fleet and service centres across the UK to reduce the risk of manual handling injuries.

Speedy has developed the Alu-Truck, a lightweight aluminium sack truck, alongside BIL, its material handling equipment supplier. The sack-truck has bespoke features including a round back to transport gas cylinders more easily, rounded handles for comfortable manoeuvring and an extra-large foldable base plate. The company are rolling out over 800 of the units across its network.

Speedy has also developed an undercarriage kerb-side compartment with its truck builder PPS, which are currently being installed in 445 of its delivery vehicles to house the Alu-Truck. This will enable drivers access the sack-truck easily and make customer deliveries quicker and safer.

Andy Johnson, HSSEQ Director at Speedy, said: “The safety of colleagues and customers is always our top priority. The nature of our business means that there is an inherent risk of manual handling related injuries, which we’re working hard to mitigate through staff training and by investing in tail lifts, ramps and winches to reduce the need to lift, pull or push equipment.

“The Alu-Truck is a product of collaborating with our operational teams and our suppliers to solve this key safety issue together. The bespoke sack-truck is designed specifically for routine delivery jobs that we carry out and to handle heavy items like trench rammers and plate compactors. The new undercarriage compartment on our delivery vehicles makes it easy for drivers to access an innovative and safe way of loading goods onto the trolley.”

The Alu-Truck was trialled by Speedy’s Reading and Gatwick service centres before starting its nationwide rollout.

The company received the RoSPA gold award for the eighth year in a row in March for Occupational Health and Safety. It has also recently won the Fleet News Excellence in Safety and Compliance Award, and was shortlisted in the Company Driver Safety Award category at the UK Fleet Champions Awards.

Speedy is the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment and plant hire services to a wide range of customers in the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, as well as to local trade and consumers. It operates from 200 sites across the UK and Ireland.