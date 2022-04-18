First Time for New Doosan Products at Hillhead 2022

Doosan will be featuring a wide range of new products for the first time on the company’s stand at the Hillhead 2022 Exhibition in Hillhead Quarry in Buxton in the UK from 21-23 June 2022.

They include the latest versions of the company’s large crawler excavators from 36 to 53 tonne, the next generation of Doosan mini-excavators, the new DX100W-7 10 tonne wheeled excavator and a new range of compact wheel loaders, Alongside these products, Doosan will show the latest DL-7 wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks for the quarrying, mining and construction industries.

A number of new standard and optional features are now available on several large Doosan crawler excavators, including theDX350LC-7, DX380LC-7, DX420LC-7, DX490LC-7 and DX530LC-7 models. The main changes are in the new cab, which takes operator comfort and ease of operation to the next level.

Standard features include:

Keyless start (Doosan Smart Key) & remote door lock/unlock

Parallel wiper system covering a larger window area

Operator ID/Password functionality (setting operator authorization to modify parameters)

Remote diagnostics functionality

New Heating & Cooling seat (cooling is optional)

DAB audio + hands-free call system

11 LED work lights as standard with 2 more optional

AVM – Around View Monitor with 360° cameras (Ultrasonic sensors are optional)

In all the excavators, the Main Control Valve (MCV) has also been changed as standard to a Doosan Mottrol MCV with no change in performance.

Mini-Excavators

Hillhead provides the first look at selected models from Doosan’s next generation mini-excavator range, which currently includes thenewDX27Z-7 2.8 tonne, DX35Z-7 3.9 tonne, DX50Z-7 5.4 tonne and DX55R-7 5.7 tonne Stage V compliant models. The zero tail swing design of the DX27Z-7, DX35Z-7 and DX50Z-7 and the reduced radius design of the DX55R-7 models make them ideal for confined space work.

The DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 are powered by the Doosan D17Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 18.4 kW (24.7 HP) of power at 2400 and 2200 RPM, respectively. The DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 are powered by the Doosan D18 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 36.4 kW (48.8 HP) of power at 2200 RPM. As a result, all four models offer the highest power and torque in their respective classes and cover a wide range of applications including heavy duty work.

A novel platform design featuring new upper structures has increased durability/robustness and this is complemented in all four new mini-excavators by a larger working range than other equivalent machines on the market, coupled with higher lifting capacities and digging forces.

Wheeled Excavator

Also featuring a new look design, the DX100W-7 10.7 tonne wheeled excavator from Doosan make its debut at Hillhead. The 10 tonne weight class represented by the DX100W-7 is new to the Doosan range and the DX100W-7 offers a high performance solution for customers looking for a wheeled excavator designed primarily for urban and road maintenance applications.

For this type of work, the DX100W-7 offers the best compromise between compactness and agility, complemented by excellent productivity and high-end comfort. It is very important that this type of machine can operate in very restricted areas, so the DX100W-7 can be equipped with the option of four wheel steering and a crabbing mode, with two wheel steering as standard.

As well as agility in confined spaces, the DX100W-7 offers the highest safety and specifications on the market. The integral 1.35 tonne counterweight ensures the highest stability for lifting work in combination with the articulated boom and long arm, which together provide a larger working range than other machines in this class, despite having similar boom and arm lengths. The counterweight also has a novel design, offering the best maintenance access in the industry, from the rear of the machine and from ground level.

The articulated boom ensures that the operator is able to position the machine as close as possible to trucks during loading. In addition, the DX100W-7 offers maximised lifting capacities and digging forces, as well as satisfying a requirement in some countries for a wheeled excavator with a travelling height of under4m.

Compact Wheel Loaders

Doosan has signed an exclusive supply agreement with Netherlands-based Tobroco-Giant, a leading manufacturer of compact wheel loaders for materials handling, construction, rental, agriculture and landscaping. Under the new agreement, selected compact wheel loader models are being manufactured by Tobroco-Giant in the orange colours of Doosan and being sold under the Doosan name through the brand’s European dealer network.

As featured on the Hillhead stand, the partnership covers a total of five new Doosan compact wheel loader models, the DL60, DL65, DL80, DL85 and DL80TL,with operating weights from 3500 to 5000 kg. Just like their much heavier versions in the Doosan range, these new compact wheel loaders set the industry standard for productivity, flexibility, comfort, safety and reliability, with powerful Stage V engines, hydrostatic 4-wheel drive, 100% differential lock on both axles and versatile and powerful hydraulics.