Industry leader launches free MHE training health check

For a limited period, businesses using materials handling equipment can turn to the industry’s leading specialists in forklift training and safety for an expert, free-of-charge and no-obligation health check.

Outlining the initiative, Stuart Taylor of Mentor Training said: “Most businesses appreciate the importance of providing basic training for those using forklift trucks. That said, many are unaware that there is much more to ensuring operations are safe and legal requirements are met.

“With that in mind, our MHE Training Health Check helps businesses make sure they are meeting fundamental safety and compliance standards.”

In addition to the provision of basic courses for novice operators, the health check considers all training requirements for businesses using MHE. Not only does it identify areas where risk can be reduced but it signposts participants to relevant best practice guidance and solutions, with sessions already successfully delivered at businesses across a range of industries, nationwide.

The offer from Mentor is certainly timely, with fines from prosecutions hitting record levels and the likelihood of conviction from HSE prosecutions running at more than 94%.

“With a multitude of regulations and best practice to follow, keeping on top of it all can seem overwhelming… but failing to address vital training and safety can leave employers open to serious, costly accidents as well as prosecution,” explains Stuart.

“The objective of the health check is to ensure businesses are meeting their requirements and keeping their teams as safe as possible.

“In less than an hour, either online or face-to-face, a dedicated Mentor advisor will work with you to explore your current provisions. Importantly, at the end of the meeting the advisor will provide immediate feedback that will identify potential areas for improvement and ways to help your business.”

Drawing upon 30 years’ experience in the materials handling sector, Mentor has designed the health check to ensure those utilising MHE are meeting their responsibilities and reducing risk as far as possible, for the good of their people and their business.

“The health check has no cost, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain from the process,” concludes Stuart. “Those we have carried out so far have received really positive feedback. Even the most safety-minded businesses have been keen to confirm that what they have in place meets all necessary requirements, and they really value the follow up summary as a tangible record of our findings.”

Mentor’s MHE Training Health Checks are available until 31st December 2023. To book your session or find out more, click here: https://mentortraining.co.uk/mhe-training-health-check