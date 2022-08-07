Henry Brothers Shortlisted for Three National Awards

Northern Ireland headquartered construction company, Henry Brothers, has been shortlisted for three national awards at the 21st East Midlands Property Dinner.

The prestigious awards, which will be held on the 8th of September, recognise excellence in construction, real estate, and design.

Henry Brothers’ construction of Nottinghamshire’s Joint Police and Fire Headquarters has been shortlisted for Project of the Year, while its work for the University of Trent’s Health and Allied Professions Centre has been shortlisted for Project of the Year and Regeneration and Restoration Project of the Year.

David Henry, Managing Director at Henry Brothers said: “At Henry Brothers, we are committed to delivering dependable, high-quality builds that meet the needs of our clients in a cost-effective and innovative way.

“Being shortlisted in three categories at the East Midlands Property Dinner emphasises our dedication to inspiring construction that benefits, not only the client, but the surrounding community and the environment as well.”

The innovative projects, which both overcame substantial obstacles as they were built during the pandemic, combine practical building with flexibility of use and superior workmanship.

David continued: “It also highlights the resilience and skill of our employees in the face of the unprecedented circumstances that hit the construction sector during the pandemic. We wish everyone well and are looking forward to a great night at the gala dinner in September!”

