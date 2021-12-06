GlobeWeigh Eyes Expansion with New Manufacturing Facility

GlobeWeigh has reached another milestone in its’s history with the opening of a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tandragee, Co. Armagh.

Established in 1995 by MD Stephen McMorris, GlobeWeigh is now Ireland’s largest weighbridge manufacturer, and its impressive product range includes General Weighing Equipment, Labelling Equipment, Inspection & Quality Equipment alongside a range of Industrial Software solutions. The company offers all Ireland coverage with offices ideally located in both Co. Cork and Co. Armagh.

As they look forward to 2022 the new fully equipped factory will allow GlobeWeigh to further strengthen their position as markets leaders in industrial weighing.

2021 has been one of the most successful years to date with a significant increase in new orders and this growth looks set to continue in 2022 aided by the increased productivity that this new facility will bring.

GlobeWeigh has built its success on strength of product, service, and reliability. Suppliers have been key to this success and over the years they have formed strong working partnerships with many world leading manufacturers- many of whom who were in attendance for the opening. The new factory will allow Globeweigh much more scope to expand production and increase their product range which in turn will create additional jobs.

They were delighted to have Rory Best, former Ireland Rugby Captain and a Globeweigh customer officially open the facility. The highlight was of course when Rory explained to the audience how important his Globeweigh weighbridge is to the family farm and composting facility!

For more information on the Globeweigh range of products visit https://www.globeweigh.com/