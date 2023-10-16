First Develon DX350LC-7 Narrow Track Excavator in Spain

Maquinza, a leading company in the rental and sale of machinery, has taken delivery of Spain’s first DX350LC-7 Narrow Track crawler excavator from Develon, formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment.

With more than 40 years of experience in the sector, Maquinza is committed to offering the latest in heavy machinery, including the country’s first Develon DX350LC-7 Narrow Track excavator.

The DX350LC-7 is a 36-tonne tracked excavator, one of the products most demanded by Maquinza customers for large earthmoving jobs. Like all new generation Develon excavators, the DX350LC-7 provides greater productivity, as well as great efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and causes less environmental impact, something really important for Maquinza, where the aim is to offer a less polluting machinery fleet.

This model incorporates Develon’s innovative D-ECOPOWER technology, which offers operators greater productivity and lower fuel consumption per working hour, as well as smoother controls, and 360° cameras as standard that offer full visibility around the machine.

Like all Develon ‘DX-7’ excavators, the DX350LC-7 excavator also stands out for its spacious, comfortable and ergonomic cabin, equipped with cutting-edge technology, as well as for its versatility, as it can be equipped with various attachments.

Attachments for a Circular Economy

The rental of machinery is in itself a circular economy model, since it favours the reuse of equipment by various clients on numerous different jobs. In addition to renting machinery, Maquinza makes available to its customers a catalogue of attachments for its loaders, excavators and mini-excavators, which can be used to transform waste materials from construction/demolition work into new raw materials, reusing existing material and giving it new applications.

Maquinza works towards a circular economy model based on the very nature of its business, which it also promotes with the renewal of equipment and technological innovation in its fleet. Recently, a large part of its heavy machinery equipment has been renewed across its 13 locations across the nation (Zaragoza, El Burgo de Ebro, Valencia, Barcelona, Guadalajara, Madrid, Toledo, Bilbao, San Sebastián, Logroño, Pamplona, Tudela and Fraga-Lleida).

As a specialist in heavy machinery rental, the Maquinza fleet has numerous Develon (formerly Doosan) excavators, a brand which they have trusted for the quality of its machines and its good service as a manufacturer.

Such is Maquinza’s commitment to the brand, the company was recognized as customer of the year for 2022 by Centrocar (the Exclusive Importer of Develon in Portugal, Spain, Angola and Mozambique).