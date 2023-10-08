Agri Sales, Fleet Upgrades & Auctions Driving Heavy Plant Sales

Large excavators and wheel loaders are ‘doing the heavy lifting’ in terms of plant sales according to information coming from Komatsu distributor, McHale Plant Sales.

Thanks to what he called ‘the big beasts of the plant prairie’, their sales director, Denis McGrath said: “year-to-date activity at the upper end would indicate that 2023 is on target to be one of the best post-crash years in terms of overall unit sales, a view that may not be fully shared across the industry”.

“With a number of models in our WA range now specified and equipped to handle silage harvesting and other agri-applications, deliveries to the sector have risen significantly to account for roughly one quarter of our wheel loader sales,” McGrath said.

“On the excavator front, fleet upgrades and re-equipping are the main drivers. In the mix also are steps by agri-contractors and others to expand their operations into new and related fields, laying drainage being one example,” he said.

“Another niche contributor has been the introduction of our McHale Plant Sales machinery online auction site – a measure that gives us access to a global community of buyers of pre-owned machines, thereby relieving customers of the burden of finding someone to take a machine they may wish to replace,” he added.