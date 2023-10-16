Bobcat Machine IQ System Now Available as a Subscription Service

Bobcat has announced the launch of the company’s new Machine IQ telematics subscription service in Europe and Israel. Designed to connect customers to vital machine information at anytime and anywhere, the new subscription service is available in two packages for both customers and dealers with standard or premium options.

Machine IQ allows customers to check the health of their machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance. This simple and powerful tool empowers customers to get the most out of their Bobcat equipment, helping them to achieve more while protecting their investment at the same time.

With Machine IQ, customers have 24/7 access to crucial machine information on their smartphones or computers. Equipped with this information, customers can optimize machine use and plan jobs for maximum profitability by keeping idle times to a minimum and tracking fuel consumption. Service planning is made easy with maintenance notifications, saving operators time and money by allowing them to efficiently schedule machine maintenance and manage job sites during planned downtime.

Connecting customers to their machine data not only drives efficiency – it delivers peace of mind as well. Machine IQ enhances security by allowing users to create geo-fences and machine curfews, providing the assurance that their investment is protected with customizable notifications that alert users when there is unauthorized machine movement.

‘Game-Changer’

Machine IQ has been widely adopted by hundreds of Bobcat dealers worldwide and is redefining the standards for operational efficiency and customer service. Harnessing the power of Machine IQ data, dealers can anticipate and prepare for service needs before customers need to pick up the phone.

This proactive response improves business productivity while creating more touchpoints for dealers to strengthen customer relationships.

Choosing the Right Package

Dealers and customers can choose from two options: a Standard package with basic telematics and a Premium package with additional advanced features. According to Tomas Plechaty, Machine IQ Senior Program Manager at Bobcat EMEA, the subscription options let users tailor their experiences and access the level of connectivity and insights that best suit their needs. “With a focus on simplicity for the user, we are confident that the packages will meet the needs of customers and dealers across the globe, and help them grow their businesses,” he said.

The Machine IQ Standard package is a subscription service that allows customers to effectively manage their fleet. The service is free for the first two years from the original equipment delivery date.

The Machine IQ Premium package gives customers the ability to upgrade their machine subscription with more robust reporting data to enhance equipment monitoring.

Customers can experience the benefits of Machine IQ Premium with a free 90-day trial with every new Bobcat equipment purchase of Machine IQ-eligible equipment.

Connecting to Machine IQ

Machine IQ comes factory-installed with many equipment models and can easily be installed on compatible Bobcat machines in the field. Customers should contact their local dealer to check compatibility.

Bobcat customers can access Machine IQ by visiting www.my.bobcat.com creating an account and logging in. Alternatively, the mobile app for Machine IQ can be downloaded from Google Play/Apple Store.