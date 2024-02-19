Bobcat Launches Revolutionary Air Compressor with FlexAir Technology

Following the introduction of the new Bobcat range of portable power products at the start of 2024, the company has launched the new PA12.7v Portable Air Compressor.

The Bobcat range originates from the rebranding of the Doosan Portable Power range from Doosan Bobcat, bringing with it an unmatched legacy of well over 100 years of trailblazing success in this market.

The PA12.7vis a variable pressure compressor, that utilises a system called FlexAir technology, allowing it to operate in the range of 5.5 to 12.1 bar and offer free air deliveries from 5.2to 7 m3/min.

FlexAir technology is an innovative solution, allowing the use of the whole range of pressure output from the compressor – the user can smoothly set the pressure on the PA12.7vportable compressor via the control panel. The control panel is well-placed and intuitive to use, allowing the operator to get to work straight away, using the FlexAir variable pressure and flow system to adjust the output compressed air with a simple push of a button.

In fact, FlexAir technology makes the PA12.7v the most versatile air compressor in the industry, allowing it to be applied in a very wide range of applications. Thanks to the variable free air delivery system, the same machine can be used for diverse types of work, from general construction and powering hand-held pneumatic tools to sand/abrasive blasting, pipeline pressure testing, high pressure industrial cleaning, welding, concrete spraying and optical cable blowing.

A full portfolio of options supports the high versatility offered by the machine. Whether the application requires the machine to be equipped with an aftercooler, lubricator, spark arrestor, generator or any of the other optional features available, the PA12.7vportable compressor can take on any number of tasks. The new model offers extra versatility with the optional integral high-performance 6 or 8.5 kVA generator installed, by allowing both the compressor and generator to work at 100% performance at the same time.

Robust and Easy To Maintain

Like all Bobcat portable power products, the PA12.7vportable compressor is built to withstand the rigours of diverse applications in the toughest conditions. The strong, lightweight polymer canopy on the new PA12.7vopens a full 90 degrees, making it easy to access essential components and maintenance points. All areas have been carefully designed for ease of inspection, maintenance and repair. Service intervals for several components have been extended to increase uptime and reduce maintenance costs.

Central liquid drains also simplify maintenance, reducing downtime and the presence of a 110% bunded base as standard, prevents liquid spills into the environment, giving added peace of mind. Overall, the PA12.7vis easy to maintain and has a durable construction and a reliable engine.

Designed with the Operator in Mind

The PA12.7vportable compressor is designed with the operator in mind, offering several optional external features including variable-height running gear, exterior protective elements, safety chains and a canopy-mounted hose reel that provide additional flexibility to allow users to accomplish more every day.

The new PA12.7vis part of Bobcat’s comprehensive portable power range, offering a wide selection of different sizes of portable compressors and generators for use in a wide range of industries, including plant and tool hire, demolition, utilities, construction, quarrying and general industry.

With its very latest products like the PA12.7v, Bobcat is dedicated to increasing choices for portable power customers worldwide.

