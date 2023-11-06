Euro Auctions instructed by Nixon Hire to conduct fleet rationalisation sale

Euro Auctions has been instructed by Nixon Hire to dispose of assets in a fleet rationalisation, as part of their strategic business development plan for 2024.

Euro Auctions are delighted to report that at the forthcoming heavy plant auction at their flagship sale site in Leeds, Yorkshire, on 29th, 30th November & 1st, 2nd December, an exceptional consignment of well-maintained, late plate and low hours ex-rental machinery from Nixon Hire will form part of the overall sale inventory.

This will be one of the most outstanding consignments of machines from a single vendor, ever seen at the Leeds sale, and will be of great interest to UK and Global buyers.

In all over 500 machines have been selected by Nixon Hire for sale as part of this fleet rationalisation. Of the machines on offer, over 50% will be of 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 models with low hours. All machines are in excellent condition and have been well maintained and are presented in multiples of makes and models.

Nixon Hire CEO, Graham Nixon commented, “We remain an ever evolving and growing company and we have taken the opportunity to refocus our resources and commit to a robust programme of investment into developing and delivering the products and services our customers require.

“As part of this fleet rationalisation, and stock disposal, you will see some of our large plant equipment being sold. The full proceeds, and more, will be reinvested in further growing our accommodation, welfare and renewable power fleet. Large plant is popular and in demand in the Northeast and that is where we will serve those customers.

“We will continue to be a one stop site solution provider on a national basis, and we have plans to further expand our depot network in 2024. This is by no means our exit from large plant. We certainly don’t want customers to think that we are winding down our service, now or in the future – this is simply not the case.”

David Betts of Euro Auctions comments, “This sale is not to be missed and if, as a buyer, you’re in the market for late, quality machinery, you must take a look at this consignment in the November / December Leeds sale. Nixon Hire has looked after their entire fleet very well indeed, and some of the 2023 plate machines only have delivery hours on the clock. Even the hours on the 2017 to 2020 machines are well below average. We expect a great deal of interest in this sale.”

Sales dates for this consignment are 29th, 30th November & 1st, 2nd December.