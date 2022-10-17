Doosan Unveils ‘All-in-One Platform’ for Smart Construction

One of the important features of the Doosan stand at Bauma is the dedicated Innovation Center, where the company will unveil the new generation XiteCloud ‘All-in-One Platform’ for Smart Construction under the company’s ‘Powered by Innovation’ banner.

In 2019 in South Korea, Doosan introduced Concept-X, the world’s first unmanned automated and integrated control solution for construction, quarrying and mining sites. XiteCloud is the first stage in commercialising Concept-X.

Doosan is committed to producing innovative products and services for its customers and delivering added value through innovation. Visitors to Bauma will be able to see the latest developments in the XiteCloud system, as the company further expands its business portfolio into the field of construction site management, to complement its existing operations in manufacturing and sales of construction equipment.

With XiteCloud, a customer can manage multiple tasks such as surveys, terrain analysis, machine purchases, equipment operation and construction management on a single platform, thereby reducing construction costs and saving time, while increasing work accuracy, which in turn raises productivity. XiteCloud also allows customers to manage multiple projects on a single platform, accumulating and managing data that can be utilized for future decision making/business.

At Bauma 2022, visitors to the Innovation Center on the Doosan stand will be able to see the new All-in-One Platform for smart construction, based around the Xitecloud system. The All-in-One Platform introduces a range of new solutions that form part of the XiteCloud system all of which will be demonstrated at Bauma, covering many aspects of construction management.

As suggested by its name, XiteCore is a Cloud-based open integrated dashboard system that connects all of the XiteCloud solutions, providing the information needed to carry out a construction project and enables easy project management and control at a glance.

This system provides opportunities for collaboration/communication among project participants with an open platform that adopts an applied card-type interface that allows the user to set the dashboard flexibly according to the particular characteristics of the project (card type, location, size,etc.) It also incorporates real-time monitoring of weather, manpower, equipment, instruments, CCTV and other aspects, together with connection to the other solutions within XiteCloud such as XiteFleet, XiteAnalyst and so on.

In addition to several contracts awarded in South Korea and elsewhere around the world, XiteCloud has gone through an exhaustive technology verification process at multiple international construction, mining and quarrying sites. Having successfully implemented XiteCloud in its home market and beyond, Doosan is using Bauma 2022 as an important springboard to continue the international launch of the XiteCloud system.