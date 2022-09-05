Construction Plant-hire Association Chief Executive to Step Down

Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) Chief Executive Kevin Minton has given notice of his intention to step down, and the association has started the process of identifying a successor.

Kevin has been with CPA for 15 years and will remain with the company until the first quarter of 2023 allowing time for a smooth handover. He joined CPA as Technical and Safety Manager in 2007, before becoming Director in 2014, and Chief Executive in 2018.

In a letter to CPA Members, Kevin said: “I have had the privileges of leading this association, and a great team of professional and dedicated staff, since 2018; and of being part of Colin Wood’s team for 11 years before that. The time is right now for a change, and I will be pleased to hand control to a new Chief Executive who can lead the association on challenges the sector will face in the near future, such as rising costs of doing business, a widespread skills shortage and decarbonisation.”

CPA President Brian Jones said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Kevin over the past 15 years, and we wish him well for his retirement. Thanks to his efforts and those of the CPA team, the association is in a stronger place than ever before. We continue to develop our support for Members and to put construction plant hire at the forefront of policy makers’ minds. Membership is growing, and CPA Council is looking forward to new challenges and opportunities.”

Further details about the CPA Chief Executive job vacancy are available on the CPA website at https://www.cpa.uk.net/news/job-vacancy-for-chief-executive-construction-plant-hire-association-cpa