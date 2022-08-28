Completely New Cordless Platform with Built-In Connectivity

Hilti Group, an innovator of tools, technology, software and services for the construction industry, has launched a new innovation providing the construction industry with a fully-connected tool park experience: Nuron, a more-powerful 22V cordless battery platform.

Launching with more than 70 tools, Nuron is the biggest launch in Hilti’s history, covering areas including building construction, mechanical and engineering, interior finishing, heavy industry and steel and metal work.

After a successful launch in North America, Germany and other key regions for the Hilti Group, Nuron is set to launch in the UK and northern European markets at the end of 2022. Nuron is not just a new set of tools or batteries; it is the future of Hilti’s cordless offering, with the power to make job sites cordless across both light and heavy applications. Launching with an entire ecosystem of 70 cordless new tools, and reengineered all on one 22V battery platform, Hilti is set to change the cordless experience for the construction industry forever.

“We are very excited to bring this new platform to our customers in the UK. From customer feedback on what kind of innovations they would find useful we know this will make a huge difference to their operations in many ways. We are proud to deliver the most comprehensive solutions to solving some of the bottlenecks of construction sites today, increasing productiveness, introducing state-of-the-art data-driven solutions and improving health and safety at the construction sites”, says Sebastiaan Groenhuijsen, Head of Product Marketing Northern Europe at Hilti.

The development of Nuron has taken years of deep research and is based on an in-depth understanding of the industry. One of the most important aspects of developing the new platform was to understand the everyday working conditions of customers including the roadblocks and obstacles they face in their work.

Key Areas

Nuron‘s primary value proposition is split into four key areas of innovation. Firstly, the power of one, which sees all tools powered by one single source, the 22V battery, making all batteries interchangeable and compatible with the full Nuron roster. One platform reduces the need for multiple batteries, chargers and corded power sources usually found on construction sites. This makes using tools and the management of them much more streamlined.

A second area of innovation is that the cordless tools provide more power than even corded or gas-powered tools do, thanks to the reengineered batteries. The 22 volt cordless platform delivers high performance, which also enables heavy-duty applications that were once restricted to corded, gas-powered or higher voltage battery systems. The completely redesigned battery now delivers significantly higher power transfer than corded mains, resulting in higher performance.

The third and fourth areas of improvement are in health and safety and the data driven services that link all Hilti tools to the cloud. The redesigned tools use real world insights to improve the design and health and safety aspects of the tools. From a practical perspective, tools have been redesigned to weigh less, with ergonomically enhanced grips and improved robustness through shock resistant bumpers. Hilti’s Dust Removal System (DRS) and Active Torque Control (ATC) are available on the Nuron platform with relevant tools. Active Vibration Reduction (AVR), another key health protection and comfort feature, has been expanded to many more tools within the Nuron portfolio.

“We want to provide the construction professionals with the best tools and solutions available. so that they can get on with what they do best, building society’s future infrastructure and doing it in a safe and efficient way”, says Sebastiaan Groenhuijsen, Head of Product Marketing Northern Europe at Hilti

“By linking all Hilti tools to the cloud, we bring our tools into the digital age. By transmitting data to the cloud, our customers can use ON!Track to improve tool park performance and productivity and keep track of tools via tags, ensuring nothing gets misplaced or lost. The data collected includes information such as tool usage, charging location and battery state-of-health, ensuring operators are working with batteries in optimal conditions. All of this information and insight can be used to manage a better functioning and fit-for-purpose tool park.”