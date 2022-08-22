This year’s Construction Industry Federation (CIF) Southern Construct Summit & Exhibition will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on 8th September 2022, chaired by broadcaster Jonathan Healy.

Expert keynote speakers and panellists will explore how industry and government can successfully work together by examining best practice in Europe and further afield.

Some of the most influential regional projects will be showcased, across transport, property, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, energy, and manufacturing.

The CIF’s Southern Region Construction Summit & Exhibition will bring together developers, planners, architects, engineers, consultants, contractors, material providers, and other key stakeholders pivotal to the construction industry, and will provide an excellent opportunity to network with fellow construction stakeholders.

Keynote speakers on the day include:

Michael McGrath T.D. Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform

Joe Seymour, Head of Active Travel & Public Transport Investment, National Transport Authority

Ronan Murphy, Construction Manager, Amarenco

Stephen Griffin, Site Services Director, Boston Scientific

Catherine Sheridan, Chief Operations Officer, EIH2

Barry McDermott, Associate Director & Group Head of Environment & Sustainability, PM Group

Eamon Judge, Senior Director Global Engineering, Eli Lilly

David Purdon, Technical Director, Diatec Group

Ger O’Leary, Managing Director, Weltec Engineering

This event will feature two panels focused on housing and infrastructure requirements in the region, with speakers including:

Michael O’Flynn, Managing Director, O’Flynn Construction

Stephen McCarthy, Director, Astra Construction

Michael Lynch, Director of Service – Planning & Development, Cork County Council

Dave Coakley, Director, Coakley O’Neill Town Planning

Clare Cashin, Construction Law Partner, Philip Lee

Fearghal Reidy, Director of Service, Cork City Council

Conor O’Connell, Director of Housing, CIF

Parag Joglekar, Head of Development, Respond

Established in 2019, Southern Construct has grown year on year, and for the first time, this September’s event will include a separate exhibition area showcasing the latest products, technologies, and services from leading suppliers across the full spectrum of the construction industry. Members of the public & representatives from across the construction sector are encouraged to attend. View the exhibitor list here.

For more information and a full list of speakers, please visit https://southernconstruct.ie/agenda/