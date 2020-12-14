B&T Plant Hire takes delivery of UK’s first Cat 325 2D excavators

B&T Plant Hire are the first in the UK to purchase the new Cat 325 2D excavators.

Supplied by exclusive Cat machine distributor, Finning UK and Ireland, these machines are fully equipped with Finning service contracts and 2D guidance technology to maximise productivity across projects in the South East of England.

B&T is the first UK plant hire firm to be operating the new 325 2D excavators, which have been proven from operations in other countries to increase productivity by 45 per cent. Through new heavy counterweight technology, and innovative blades with float and stabiliser functions, these machines are capable of 19 per cent better lifting performance and enhanced versatility.

“We’ve been buying Cat machines from Finning for many years now,” commented Matt Fox, plant manager for B&T. “The build of the Cat machines combined with the added technology is proven to have significant production advantages, which, when paired with Finning service warranties and contracts, means we’re able to provide reassurance to our customers that the machines will deliver every time.

“We’re already running a number of Cat 320 2D machines in our fleet and see the payload monitoring technology increasing productivity greatly. When looking for a 25T compact radius machine, the Cat 325 2D was an obvious choice. The grade assist with 2D provides us with real-time guidance on the distance to grade, allowing operators to accurately reach grade. The machines and the technology are important, as is the engineering support we receive from the service team at the local Finning branch at Ashford. It means investments like this make great business sense. We’re happy and so are our customers.”