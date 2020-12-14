Evoquip Launch the Versatile Falcon Range

EvoQuip has launched the Falcon Range of finishing screens to its product portfolio. It consists of the Falcon 1220 and Falcon 1230, providing a solution for scalping, screening and stockpiling in self-contained units. Both models are available to order now and will be shipped to customers in early 2021.

Barry O’Hare, Business Line Director, said “This enhances the EvoQuip product offering and results in us having a more comprehensive product portfolio that will improve our versatility and make us more competitive in the marketplace.We are confident that these highly aggressive finishing screens will open up new opportunities for EvoQuip customers globally.”

The Falcon Range with its exceptional screen angle range provides efficient classification of fines and is ideal for multiple applications and processing materials including sand and gravel, crushed stone, coal topsoil and demolition waste. In keeping with the EvoQuip range, both the EvoQuip Falcon 1220 and Falcon 1230 are compact, easily transported machines and offer operators rapid set up and tear down times.

The Falcon 1220 features a 3.65m x 1.5m (12’ x5’) double deck incline screen with remote tipping reject grid, hydraulic screen tensioning of bottom deck and three on board hydraulic folding conveyors as standard, with the option of adding the double deck vibrating grid.

The screenbox on the Falcon 1230 features three inclined decks (top and middle deck: 3.66m x 1.52m (12’ x 5’), bottom deck 3.00m x 1.52m (10’ x 5’) giving a large screening area of 170ft2 to provide efficient, high capacity screening – even at small fractions. The fourth product conveyor has variable tilt and side slew to accurately discharge material for recirculation and stockpiling.

The screenbox features quick wedge tensioning (top and middle deck), access holes and bottom deck hydraulic tensioning system to reduce time required for mesh changes.

The Falcons come with T-Link telemetry system fitted as standard, providing the customer with real-time information on the performance of their machine, meaning effective machine management and maximising uptime.