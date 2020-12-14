Leica 2D/3D Semi-Automation Ready Kit from Doosan

Doosan has launched a new optional ready kit for the 2D/3D semi-automation system from Leica Geosystems for the company’s popular DX255LC-5 25.5 tonne crawler excavator.

Leica Geosystems’ 2D/3D machine control solution with semi-automation system increases productivity and accuracy by automating the movement of the boom, bucket, tilt and tilt rotator functions on the Doosan DX255LC-5, which simplifies the operator’s work and helps them to perform complex fine grading tasks more easily and with higher working comfort.

Thanks to the collaboration between Doosan and Leica Geosystems, customers can now order the DX255LC-5 excavator pre-installed with the ready kit for Leica 2D and 3D machine control systems via Doosan Smart Solutions.

The kit includes all the components (main brackets, wires and sensors) required to make sure the excavator is ready for the installation of the machine control solution and the semi-auto functionality, which gives customers the flexibility to install the complete system at a later date.

The Leica-ready kit is fitted on customer machines in the Doosan Customisation Centre in Belgium. As a result, lead times on machines can be reduced and the process also lowers workloads in dealer/customer workshops. It is even possible to modify existing orders up to just a few days before the machines are shipped to the customer. Another advantage is that the ready kit is fitted by fully trained staff at the Doosan Customisation Centre, so it is an integrated and professional process.

With Leica Geosystems’ 2D/3D machine control solution with semi-automation system installed, the Doosan DX255LC-5 is transformed into a semi-automatic excavator, providing a flexible solution, that still allows the operator to easily switch between manual and auto mode to ensure maximum safety.

The semi-automation system allows the Doosan DX255LC-5 to carry out work automatically according to the design model. The task of grading for example only requires single lever operation to control movement and speed. Peace of mind for the operator is provided by the new surface protection feature, which prevents them from digging into the design avoiding mistakes and costly rework.

Besides the semi-automation system, the advanced 3D excavator machine control solution offers several new functions:

-Simple engagement of the auto function by pulling the lever.

-The cross-cut surface protection prevents the operator from digging into other parts of the design surface.

-The solution automatically adjusts the bucket height to minimise over-excavation and costly rework.

-Intelligent slope detection to automatically snap to the correct slope of the surface under the bucket.

-Rotation controlled cross-cut, combining the auto bucket and the auto tilt functions to match the target surface regardless of the bucket rotation.

The system also minimises fatigue for the operator and provides a shorter learning curve for machine handling for new operators.