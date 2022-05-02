Bord naMóna appoints Wilsons Auctions for another huge Tractor and Equipment Auction

With over 200 Lots being prepared to go under the hammer, Wilsons Auctions Dublin says the next auction on behalf of the iconic Irish company, Bord naMóna, will take place on Saturday May 14th at the company’s Derrygreenagh site in Co. Offaly

The first Lot will go under the hammer at 10am; with live online bidding, registered bidders will be able to livestream the auction and bid online with a virtual auction experience.

Over 70 tractors will feature in the large volume of surplus stock entered directly from Bord naMóna’s Derrygreenagh site. Some of the best-known tractor manufacturers in the world will be included in the line-up such as New Holland, John Deere, Massey Ferguson and Ford. A brilliant opportunity for anyone looking for quality and used agricultural stock.

The historic Wagonmaster Locomotives will also be available to bid on in the May Online Auction. Built between 1961 and 1986, these locomotives were often seen working around Bord naMóna’s railway network. These one-of-a-kind assets are ideal for a range of uses and also attractive to locomotive enthusiasts.

Other assets allocated within the 200 Lot offsite auction includes a range of specialist equipment, Fuel Bowser Service Wagons, a JCB Teleporter, a large selection of tyres, and much more.

Ricky Wilson, Director and Auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions, said, “There is a huge demand for quality, used stock in today’s market and this auction will be a great opportunity for the farming community, businesses and as well as private buyers. The tractors really do appeal to everyone.

“It gives me great pleasure to watch these tractors and equipment be given a new lease of life and recycled back into local and international businesses, creating employment and further opportunities.

“Everyone is welcome to bid and I would encourage everyone to book a viewing slot and register as early as possible ahead of the auction on 14th May. This is an auction not to be missed.” he added.

Viewings will be strictly by appointment only, running for four days on Monday 9th to Thursday 12th May, from 10am to 3pm.Videos of all working tractors and machinery are available on www.wilsonsauctions.com while the auction catalogue can also be viewed online.

Interested bidders can register online too via Wilsons Auctions’ website or by contacting the Dublin branch on +353 (0)1 464 2800 or email [email protected]