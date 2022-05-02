CPA Conference 2022 Theme: How Environmental, Social & Governance Benefits Construction

With around six months to go before this year’s Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) Conference takes place, the CPA has announced that the theme of the Conference will be ‘ESG – Driving Change: How Environmental, Social & Governance Benefits Construction Plant Businesses’. The event will be hosted live at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Fillongley near Coventry on Thursday 20th October 2022.

The CPA Conference is a one-day event organised by the CPA, the longest established trade association for the plant-hire sector in the UK. The CPA has over 1,800 members who supply 85% of hired plant to the construction industry.

The CPA Conference 2022 will be the seventh CPA Conference to be held. Over the years, the CPA Conference has become established as an essential entry in the calendar for senior figures in the plant-hire sector. Previous speakers have included representatives from clients, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, plant-hire companies and other bodies, including HS2, Skanska, JCB, Flannery Plant Hire, L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage, the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

CPA Chief Executive Kevin Minton said: “The CPA Conference addresses the issues that really matter in our sector. At last year’s Conference, we explored net zero carbon and digitalisation, and this year’s theme allows us to explore exactly what ESG is, how it is increasingly impacting on our sector and how different organisations are addressing it. To compete and grow in the future, organisations must be aligned with the ESG agenda in order to gain contracts and meet their obligations to wider society.

“We’re in the process of devising a packed and highly topical agenda that will combine keynote speeches with panel debates and interactive discussion, and it will be designed to allow delegates to come away with better insight about ESG and what it means for their businesses,” Kevin continued.

The CPA Conference 2022 will be hosted by Merryn Myatt who hosted the event to great success in 2021. Merryn is a former television newsreader, presenter and journalist, having worked on local and national radio and television, including being senior presenter on The Money Channel.

As well as attending the Conference, delegates will also have the opportunity to visit exhibitors from many of the UK’s leading construction plant equipment manufacturers and construction services providers. For previous CPA Conferences, exhibition space has proved so popular that it has been a sell-out.

To register interest in exhibiting at the CPA Conference 2022, please contact Lisa Collins on 07968 840390 or email: [email protected]