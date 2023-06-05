Bobcat Reveals Three New Loader Concepts at Demo Days 

This year’s Bobcat Demo Days event played host to customers, dealers and the press from all over Europe, the Middle East and Africa, who came to see the latest that Bobcat has to offer. This includes the first look at Bobcat’s S7X, the world’s first all-electric skid-steer loader, one of three new loader concepts shown at the event. Visitors could also experience new technology developments, including the exciting MaxControl system with the new Kishi physical remote.

Blending established products with new developments, Demo Days 2023 between 22nd May to 2nd June at the Doosan Bobcat Campus at Dobris in the Czech Republic, provided an industry unique opportunity to try out the full range of Bobcat wheeled and tracked loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers, light compaction products and attachments in working conditions.

Bobcat was also showing how the recently acquired Doosan Industrial Vehicle forklifts and Doosan Portable Power products will look in signature Bobcat white and orange branding.

The new L95 model previewed at Demo Days is the next addition to the Bobcat compact wheel loader line-up, following on from the original L85 machine launched in 2021.The L95 is powered by a powerful Bobcat 75 HP engine and offers a top speed of 40km/h and an increased lift capacity.

Like the L85, there are multiple Bobcat loader attachments approved for use on the L95. Among the new attachments are a 1.0m3 general purpose bucket and a 1.5m3 light material bucket and new grapple bucket and tines attachments for agriculture. Other new features include an air-ride heated seat; DAB+ radio with phone connectivity and improved automatic ride control, high flow and quick tach systems.

At the smaller end of the range, the company was displaying a new concept machine – the L40 – in the 2-3 tonne category. The L40 weighs less than 2.5 tonne and is designed as a powerful load and carry, application-focused machine. Whilst it is simple, robust, and easy to operate, the L40 is designed for heavy duty applications such as road maintenance and construction.

Bobcat was also showing the L35, a new small articulated loader concept machine, which is an extension of the existing SAL portfolio to cover the market segment for high performance machines which are easy to transport on a trailer. The machine weight is again below 2.5 tonne, which allows easy transportation and a high lift capacity.

T86 Compact Track Loader

One of the most exciting aspects of the new top-of-the-range T86 compact track and S86 skid-steer loaders is that both machines have for the first time three different auxiliary flow outputs, including a new, industry unique Super Flow function taking auxiliary flow to 159 l/min.

At Demo Days, Bobcat presented the T86 in a forestry application that amply demonstrated the Super Flow function by equipping the machine with the new XT FRC extra torque forestry cutter. Supplied as a plug and play solution, the new forestry cutter with 2m width is perfect for mulching tree sections into smaller chips.

Meanwhile, like the T7X, the world’s first all-electric compact track loader unveiled last year, the S7X prototype is all electric, as it is powered by a 60.5-kWh, lithium-ion battery, features electric drive motors and utilizes ball screw actuators for lift and tilt functions.

Together, the battery and electrical powertrain generate incredible performance characteristics, with instantaneous torque that is as much as three times greater than traditional loaders. The powerful loader balances sustainability and performance with zero emissions and is equipped to outperform its diesel-powered equivalent.

This all-electric skid-steer loader offers operators a smooth and comfortable experience with minimal vibration and nearly silent operation.

“The S7X can operate for up to 8 hours on a single charge depending on the application, giving most operators more than a full day’s work when breaks and downtime are considered. A full charge takes approximately 10 hours,” adds Joel Honeyman, VP Global Innovation, Doosan Bobcat.

At Demo Days, visitors could also see the Bobcat E35z electro-hydraulic mini-excavator in combination for the first time with the company’s MaxControl remote operation system. Bobcat MaxControl enables operators to control their Bobcat excavator from outside of the cab at a variety of distances using their iPhone to maximize versatility on the jobsite.

The 3.5-tonne E35z features an electro-hydraulic control system rather than conventional hydraulic joysticks, meaning it can be customized and programmed to suit all levels of operator skill. Thanks to its integrated sensors, the model can perform a variety of semi-automated tasks, helping users to conduct precise grading, levelling and trenching activities in addition to other repetitive operations such as return-to-dig movements.