Bobcat Launches New Family of Rotary Telehandlers

Bobcat has launched a new range of Rotary Telehandlers for markets in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The new range offers nine Stage V powered models for the European market, covering lifting heights from 18 to 39 m and lifting capacities from 5 to 8 tonne. These are complemented by four Stage IIIA machines for sale in the Middle East and Africa, for lifting heights from 18 to 26 m and lifting capacities from 5 to 6 tonne.

The models with lifting heights from 18 to 26 m are Deutz engine powered, with the higher lift models from 27 to 39 m powered by Volvo engines. The same engine manufacturers are common to both the Stage IIIA and Stage V models, allowing easier maintenance and training.

One of the key aspects of the new line of rotary telehandlers is the patented panoramic cab offering the best visibility on the market and a wide range of features, including:

Fully enclosed and pressurized environment for the operator

100% Air Filtration

ROPS (Roll-Over Protective Structures) certification

FOPS (Falling-Object Protective Structures) certification

Airconditioning as standard

No cladding in the front (inspired by crane cab designs)

An easily adjustable steering column

A comfortable, fully adjustable seat

The cab is also equipped with a practical door: opening at 90° and 180°, in both the upper and lower sections

Inside the cab, all the Bobcat rotary telehandlers are equipped with a new dashboard with a 7 or 12 inch display offering a choice of three different views: the classic real-time load chart; a new boom dynamic load chart – showing only the area in which the operator can move safely with a load- and, thirdly, a 360° view from above.

The cab also offers additional interior finishes, including a new courtesy LED light behind the operator’s seat for better illumination within the cab. When not in use, the remote control system for the telehandler can now be stored inside a new dedicated compartment. A new LED light has also been inserted under the left armrest, which is activated by opening the door and lights the floor area to make it easier when entering the cab.

Enhanced Access All Round

Accessibility to the cab has been improved in the new rotary telehandlers, thanks to the placement and modification of the access ladder. The ladder is now equipped with two handles for ease of use, and located in a more central position in front of the cab. An additional ladder – located at the rear, right-hand side of the machine – has also been introduced as standard and is particularly useful for service operations on the back of the boom.

A new button has also been introduced on the joystick, which allows the operator to easily align the turret with the access ladders positioned on the right and left hand sides of the telehandler.

With the core models available in the new rotary telehandler range, Bobcat offers a choice of solutions for four key lifting height segments, namely 18 m, 21-22 m, 25-26 m and 30-32 m, with a competitive choice in terms of machine capacities at these heights. Bobcat also offers additional models in these segments each with an additional 1 tonne in lift capacity.

The new range also allows Bobcat to cover a fifth segment with 27,35 and 39 m rotary telehandlers with a heavier lift capacity of up to 8 tonne.

Growing Market for Rotary Telehandlers

The rotary telehandler market continues to grow worldwide and more than 4500 machines were sold in 2023. The industry is heavily concentrated in Europe (85%) – with Italy, Germany, France and the Benelux countries accounting for 76% of the European market. North America makes up 10% of the world market, with the remaining 5% spread across the rest of the globe.

For more information about Bobcat and Bobcat products, visit the website www.bobcat.com