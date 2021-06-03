UK to explore the future of sustainable living at Expo 2020 Dubai

How will advances in the way we think about energy and infrastructure deliver a sustainable quality of life? In January 2022, the UK’s leading experts will come together at Expo 2020 Dubai to discuss how the latest innovations in renewable energy and smart city technology can drive solutions to the global challenges set to define a generation.

Between 13th and 18th January 2022 ‘In the Future, How will we Live?’ will be the focus of activity in the UK Pavilion, seeking to tackle some of the biggest questions we face as a society. From resource use to net zero, green technology and decarbonisation, the programme promises to proactively address solutions for sustainable living.

Speakers in a series of panel discussions, presentations and podcasts during the five-day period will include Marcus Gover, CEO of WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme), and Simon Bradbury, Pro Vice-Chancellor International and Dean for the Faculty of Arts, Design and Humanities at De Montfort University.

The event will also feature Rachel Skinner, President of the Institution of Civil Engineers (2020/21) and Executive Director of Transport at WSP, who will chair a panel session on the logistics of a net zero world, and Dr Jacqui Taylor, CEO and Founder of FlyingBinary and Smart Cities Adviser to the UK Government.

Other speakers set to offer their expert insight during the event include Michael Groves, Founder and CEO of Topolytics and Louise Bleach, Development and Impact Lead at Desolenator. Visitors to the UK Pavilion can experience a showcase of sustainable design award winners and a range of content designed to showcase how the UK is innovating for a shared future.

Laura Faulkner OBE, UK Commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai, says: “The latest projections estimate 68 per cent of the world will live in cities by 2050, putting a tremendous strain on global infrastructure, energy, housing, transport and the environment. The UK has a vital role to play in driving a sustainable future across the globe so I’m looking forward to seeing the ideas, innovations and potential solutions that will be discussed during these events.”

All events will be hosted in the stunning UK Pavilion, a must see highlight at Expo 2020 Dubai that occupies a prime location in the Opportunity District, near to the central Al Wasl Plaza and the huge dome that sits atop it. The UK’s participation theme is ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’.

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region and the largest event ever held in the Arab world, Expo 2020 Dubai will run for six months from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 – bringing 190-plus countries together in a spirit of hope, optimism and shared purpose. Further details of ‘How will we Live?’ and the rest of the UK programme will be announced throughout the year as the event grows closer.

For more information and to take a virtual tour of the UK Pavilion visit: https://www.great.gov.uk/expo2020

Watch this video from the Department for International Trade on the event themes: