Quarry operator cuts costs and downtime with telematics tyre monitoring solution

Imerys, the market-leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions, reports a significant reduction in tyre replacement and vehicle downtime since installing a TyreWatch remote monitoring service at its quarry in Furzebrook, Dorset.

With a mixed fleet of off-road heavy plant and six bulk tippers, Imerys were looking for a solution to combat problems associated with tyre-pressure loss and, following a recommendation, turned to TyreWatch and their industry-specific PlantSmart telematics system.

“In former times,” explains Quarry Supervisor, James Johnson, “we might have no idea if a certain tyre was losing pressure or failing, so with no opportunity to resolve the problem, we would have to take vehicles out of service and make emergency tyre replacements. This not only interrupted workflow but also presented a potential safety hazard.”

James goes on to explain that the PlantSmart TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) uses advanced telematics to monitor and supply real-time data regarding each tyre in his quarry fleet, thereby keeping the Imerys team constantly informed of every pressure loss ‘event’.

“We use the TyreWatch direct TPMS on our quarry-based vehicles with high pressure tyres, while on the loading shovels, a pit tractor and our bulk tippers we use the IoT (Internet of things) remote system – which also provides temperature monitoring.” This, says James is useful to detect any sudden temperature increases, which could indicate a binding brake, hub failure, damaged suspension, or incorrect wheel alignment.

In addition to the in-cab alarm system, automatic alerts are sent to designated email addresses, notifying of any events as they occur and automatically updating as the problem develops. “This enables us to monitor every tyre-related issue as it happens and to stay well ahead of any problems before they occur.”

According to James, by never running an underinflated tyre, Imerys are permanently saving on fuel and maintenance costs. Furthermore, by greatly reducing particulate emissions from tyre tread abrasion, the company is also helping to minimise its environmental impact.

“We’ve saved many tyres using this system,” adds James, “and the safety and environmental aspects are far-reaching. We have certainly embraced the benefits of TyreWatch predictive tyre management, and I’m pleased to say, so too have all of our quarry transport contractors.”