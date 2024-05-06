Lagan Group Completes Wastewater Contract at Kinnegar

NI Water and its partners are marking the end of a long-standing contract that outsourced the operation of wastewater treatment facilities at Kinnegar, Holywood, County Down for the past 25 years, under the UK government’s Private Finance Initiative (PFI).

The contract, awarded back in April 1999 when sewage services were provided by the Department of Environment, concludes on 30 April 2024, when the current operator Lagan MEICA Ltd, part of the Lagan Specialist Construction Group (SCG) hands the keys over to NI Water’s Head of Public Private Partnerships, Ciaran Crozier.

The original Kinnegar Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW), built in 1964, was given an £11M upgrade back in 1999 by the contracting consortium of Lagan and Hyder plc, with Lagan operating the works for the remainder of the 25-year contract period. The works treats wastewater from the majority of East Belfast, Airport Road West commercial area, and the town of Holywood itself.

Ciaran Crozier, NI Water’s Head of Public Private Partnerships said: “Whilst we are appreciative of the services provided by Lagan SCG and their partners over the past 25 years, we are delighted to bring these assets back in under the direct management of NI Water, as we plan to substantially reinvest in the future of wastewater treatment in the area.”

On behalf of Lagan SCG, Neil McKenzie added: “We are delighted to have successfully completed this contract with NI Water, the first ever Private Finance contract of its kind in Northern Ireland when it was awarded back in 1999. The expiry of the contract in April 2024 concludes an invaluable operations and maintenance experience for Lagan, bolstered by an excellent relationship with NI Water’s PPP team.”

The much-needed upgrade – which is being developed as part of the Living With Water in Belfast Plan – will fully modernise this key NI Water asset, providing greater environmental protection and supporting growth and prosperity in the Holywood area.

An integrated team – comprising Farrans Construction, TES-CAW and AECOM – has been working collaboratively with NI Water and their project management team from RPS, under an Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) appointment, to progress the designs for the Kinnegar site.