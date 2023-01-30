New Addition to McHale Plant Sales Crushers Range

On the back of 2022, which their managing director, Tim Shanahan says “was a very good year for crusher sales in Ireland”, McHale Plant Sales has started 2023 on a high note with confirmation of their appointment as distributors in Ireland for the Jonsson Crushers range of mobile crushing equipment.

Now owned by Metso:Outotec – whose products have been distributed in Ireland by McHale Plant Sales since 2015 – Jonsson Crushers describes itself as ‘one of the market’s largest manufacturers of mobile products in stone crushing’.

Visiting Ireland to confirm their appointment of McHale Plant Sales as distributors in Ireland were Jonsson Crushers executives Timo Nakari (second left) and Mikael Delbrant (centre) pictured with McHale Plant Sales directors Denis McGrath (left), Anthony Ryan (second right) and Tim Shanahan (right).

With a range comprising six tracked jaw and six tracked cone crushers, and an electric-powered tracked double crusher, Jonsson Crushers are at home in heavy-duty applications, Kilsaran being one prominent and noteworthy user.

A Kilsaran-owned Jonsson Crushers installation pictured being loaded by a Komatsu PC490 excavator

Welcoming their appointment, the Birdhill and Rathcoole-based distributor views Jonsson crushers as ‘bespoke’ units that will ‘add immeasurably’ to its position within the aggregates and crushing markets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

