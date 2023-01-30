New Addition to McHale Plant Sales Crushers Range

On the back of 2022, which their managing director, Tim Shanahan says “was a very good year for crusher sales in Ireland”, McHale Plant Sales has started 2023 on a high note with confirmation of their appointment as distributors in Ireland for the Jonsson Crushers range of mobile crushing equipment.

Now owned by Metso:Outotec – whose products have been distributed in Ireland by McHale Plant Sales since 2015 – Jonsson Crushers describes itself as ‘one of the market’s largest manufacturers of mobile products in stone crushing’.

With a range comprising six tracked jaw and six tracked cone crushers, and an electric-powered tracked double crusher, Jonsson Crushers are at home in heavy-duty applications, Kilsaran being one prominent and noteworthy user.

Welcoming their appointment, the Birdhill and Rathcoole-based distributor views Jonsson crushers as ‘bespoke’ units that will ‘add immeasurably’ to its position within the aggregates and crushing markets.