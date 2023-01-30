Disposal sale attracts the crowds to Euro Auctions, Dromore

Due to business diversification, the directors of Maguire Agri Contracts appointed Euro Auctions to dispose of their surplus stock of agricultural machinery on the 21st of January, at their site in Dromore, Northern Ireland.

Whilst a catalogue of only 160 pieces of agricultural machinery and attachments went under the hammer, this was a very special consignment of exceptional quality machinery that was highly anticipated.

A broad range of first-class, well-maintained machinery went under the hammer, including, harvesters, tractors, wheeled loaders and telehandlers, slurry tankers, silage trailers, pumps, bailers, rakers and mowers which were sold in this one-day sale.

With a big crowd on-site, Floor bidding was strong on the day but it was internet biding that proved the strongest with 70% of the Hammer Total being bought online. The total number of registered bidding accounts for this sale reached almost 1000 with 82% of bidders registering to bid online.

Bidders registered for this sale from 44 countries, such was the quality of the equipment on offer. There were bidders from across Europe, the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Lebanon, and other far off countries including Australia, New Zealand, and Canada and on the African continent Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya were represented.

The equipment was exceptional so its little wonder that there was so much interest in it and one of Euro Auctions strengths is finding buyers all across the world. The local audience were the most determined with the top buying region being the Republic of Ireland including some of the big-ticket items including the Krone BIG M, the John Deere 6250R and the JCB419S.

Some of the other lots ended up going further afield with the Claas Jaguar 970 harvester bought by a company registered in China, and the Claas Jaguar 950 harvester heading to Belgium.

Raymond Donnelly, manager of this sale comments, “The inventory for this sale was of a very high standard and we knew there would be a huge amount of interest, not just locally, but from buyers globally. With such a line-up of 2018 to 2022 plate machines in excellent overall condition we knew this sale would draw much attention and we had bidders from 44 countries. That said, at all Euro Auctions sales in 2022, the home market seems to bid stronger and harder, with the UK and Republic of Ireland winning90% of all lots”.