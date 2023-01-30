NI Water Project Team Win Prestigious Engineering Award

NI Water’s project team working on the new Ballykelly Wastewater Treatment Works has been awarded the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) NI Sustainability Award.

The ICE award is presented to a project that demonstrates sustainability through innovation and is the third award for the Ballykelly project in recent months, with recent wins at the Green Apple Awards and Construction Excellence Awards organised by the Construction Employer’s Federation (CEF).

BSG was the main contractor for the Ballykelly project, with RPS providing project management and technical support.

Receiving the award at the ICE’s recent annual dinner, NI Water’s CEO Sara Venning said: “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from the ICE, which is the third award for the Ballykelly plant. I would like to pay tribute to the wider NI Water project team for leading the way with sustainable solutions to wastewater treatment.

“The Ballykelly project involved utilising more eco-friendly wastewater treatment approaches, including reed beds and maximising the use of renewables as part of the treatment process. This forward-thinking design will provide a natural, long-term and resilient solution for customers in the Ballykelly area well into the future.

“As custodians of the environment, we are proud of the work completed at the Ballykelly plant, and look forward to continuing a similar approach on other schemes across NI as we continue our ambitions to pursue a net zero sustainable future. The new solar panel system has now been upgraded with the addition of NI Water’s first battery energy storage system, which has now been switched on!

“Developed in-house, this innovative battery system is the first of its kind for NI Water and will bring many efficiency benefits and cost savings to the company in light of rising energy prices.”

The Ballykelly project beat off stiff competition and was shortlisted alongside six worthy projects, which demonstrate excellent community and environmental benefits.

This award showcases some of the current civil engineering projects in the region that are demonstrating excellence in sustainability based on the following criteria: innovation, community and environmental benefit, economy of materials and labour, value engineering, as well as health and safety.