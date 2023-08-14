Major Mecalac order sees Laois Hire expand rental fleet

Portlaoise-based Laois Hire has further expanded its growing rental offer with 34 new Mecalac site dumpers. A mix of both ROPS and cabbed models, the order was purchased through Embankment Machinery Sales (EMS) in Naas, Co. Kildare, which is a national distributor for some of the most respected International brand names in the construction machinery industry.

Established in 1992, Laois Hire specialises in sales and rentals for some of the world’s leading brands. With an emphasis on the four key principles of safety, availability, value and support, the company has supplied compact equipment to some of Ireland’s largest infrastructure projects.

Seamus Flynn, Sales Director of EMS, commented: ”EMS and Mecalac are delighted to continue to be the dealer and manufacturer of choice by Laois Hire for their site dumper requirements. Laois Hire has one of the most modern and comprehensive fleets of new Mecalac site dumpers in the country, embracing the full model range (from 1 tonne right through to 9 tonne).

“Laois Hire has also invested heavily in the Mecalac 6MDX and 9MDX models, with full factory fitted cabs, that offer the very latest in comfort and safety to their customers. EMS and Mecalac look forward to continuing our mutually successful journey with Laois Hire as the company continues on its rapid and exciting growth trajectory.”

Michael Killeen, Managing Director of Laois Hire Group, added: “When considering an investment of this scale, we look to our customers and what their needs are. We want to provide them with the innovative solutions they need to safely and effectively carry out their work on site.

“We only invest in high quality equipment, and our recent purchase of Mecalac products is reflective of that. These dumpers are top of the range and apart from rating highly from a performance and comfort point of view, they are designed with safety in mind, which is a key priority for us. We place a lot of emphasis on health & safety within our own operations and want to ensure that the equipment we are providing for our customers measures up to a high standard also.

“Seamus Flynn from EMS has great knowledge and experience of the industry, which is why we return to him time and time again for these large orders.”