Monaghan Freight Goes Big With Heavy-Hitting Volvo FH 540

Fermanagh-based Monaghan Freight has taken delivery of a highly spec’d Volvo FH 540 Globetrotter 6×4 tractor unit, plated for 120-tonne operations.

Supplied by Damian Kerin, New Sales Executive at Dennison Commercials, the new truck will be used to transport a variety of specialist loads, ranging from heavy-duty quarry equipment and excavators to transformers and generators, across the UK from Monaghan’s Northern Ireland headquarters.

Stephen Monaghan, Managing Director at Monaghan Freight, says: “We’ve always had an excellent relationship with Volvo Trucks, and so it was right at the top of our list when the time came to bring a new vehicle onto the fleet. Given the specialist loads we work with, and especially the sheer weight involved, all our trucks must deliver standard-setting driving performance, manoeuvrability and comfort. We’re pleased to say that the Volvo FH easily delivers on all these fronts. It is the ideal product for our business.”

The new FH – arriving as an expansion to the customer’s fleet – is powered by a D13K Euro- 6 diesel engine producing 540 hp and a peak torque of 2,600 Nm. Power is delivered through Volvo’s innovative automated 12-speed I-Shift gearbox, which makes driving easier, safer and more comfortable and can also deliver improved fuel economy through perfectly timed gear changes.

The vehicle boasts a standout finish, courtesy of a full leather interior, Dura Bright alloy wheels, and Monaghan’s striking black and white company livery. In the Globetrotter cab, the driver is treated to Volvo’s Drive++ package, adding an array of creature comforts such as fully electronic air conditioning with carbon filter and sun, mist and air quality sensors, dual armrests on both driver and passenger seats, and an adjustable steering wheel with neck-tilt.

A Volvo one person Living+ package sees additional storage space, a cab parking heater, and a 33-litre fridge/freezer all added. Monaghan has also opted for a coffee maker, microwave and a 20” smart TV. Combined with full air suspension as well as a suspended, heated and ventilated driver’s seat, this all works to create a spacious and supremely comfortable driving experience.

To ensure its drivers a clear view of the road, Monaghan Freight has also opted for a Visibility+ package. This includes the manufacturer’s distinctive V-Shaped LED running lights, electrically heated main and wide-angle mirrors, and headlamps which automatically adjust to ambient light conditions.

Safety is boosted through Lane Keeping Support and Lane Departure Warning systems, as well as adaptive cruise control with Forward Collision Warning and emergency braking.

The new arrival has been acquired via a Hire Purchase agreement supplied through Volvo Financial Services. It is also backed by a comprehensive five-year Volvo Gold Contract, delivering full cost control, worry-free ownership and maximum uptime by covering all repairs and wear and tear.

Founded in 2014, Monaghan Freight is a family-run business offering general transport and specialist haulage services. The customer expects its new Volvo FH to clock up to 100,000km annually, typically working five days a week. It joins a fleet currently consisting of eight commercial vehicles.