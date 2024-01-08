JCB X Series On the Right Track for Mushroom Civil

A leading Irish groundworks and civil engineering specialist has bought a brand new JCB 245XR tracked excavator to work on a major €65 million rail project in Limerick.

County Clare-based Mushroom Civil Ltd has purchased the new reduced tailswing model which initially worked on the Dunkettle Interchange roadbuilding scheme near Cork. Now, the JCB 245XR – supplied by dealer ECI JCB – has switched to rail infrastructure and is excelling on the reinstatement of the 42km Limerick to Foynes track for freight services.

Mushroom Civil Ltd’s Managing Director, Mike O’Connor said: “We have a great relationship with ECI JCB in Cork, so they are always our first port of call when we need new machines. The JCB 245XR is one of the only reduced tailswing tracked excavators with the full-size cab – so it ticks all the boxes for us.

“We also have a JCB 220X model which is very smooth and comfortable and does a very good job in a tight space too. Our drivers consistently praise the ease of operations of the JCB X Series machines so whenever we’re purchasing new kit, they want us to choose JCB so they get to work in that big and comfy cab.”

Established in 2016, Mushroom Civil Ltd has built a comprehensive fleet of plant and equipment for the civil engineering sector and is able to project manage and implement complex earthworks projects. The company has developed an outstanding reputation for dependability and efficiency with its experienced team delivering projects across Ireland.