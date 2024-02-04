Last Chance to Enter the 2024 Hire Awards of Excellence

Excitement is building as the shortlists are soon to be drawn up for this year’s Hire Awards of Excellence. Hosted by Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA), entrants are looking forward to another glittering event at Grosvenor House in London on Saturday 13th April.

Celebrating the outstanding achievements of individuals and hire companies which have gone above and beyond, the awards remain the most prestigious event of the year for the tools, plant and event equipment hire industry.

Sought after categories include Hire Industry Supplier of the Year, Apprentice of the Year and the much-coveted Hire Achiever of the Year, recognising that individual who has given exemplary and unswerving commitment to the industry.

The awards give a much-deserved opportunity to acknowledge those individuals who have consistently stood out from the crowd by achieving some of the highest standards in the hire sector. As entry for the awards nears its closing date, the deadline has been extended by HAE EHA to Friday 16th February 2024, giving any remaining companies or individuals in the hire sector an extra chance to take part. Entries for any of the 15 categories can be made by visiting the awards website here and downloading the Entry Pack.

A celebrity host for the 2024 awards is also soon to be announced and anyone wishing to participate in this showpiece event can find information on tickets and hotel accommodation by contacting HAE EHA either by email: [email protected] or by calling 0121 380 4608.

A few prestigious sponsorship options are still available including individual category sponsorships as well as larger packages. These provide the opportunity for sponsors to strategically position their brands at the awards evening, which has consistently remained the highlight of the year for the hire industry. HAE EHA would like to thank main sponsor Nationwide Hire Solutions, as well as Snorkel UK, Sequel Agency, Executive Hire Show and Point of Rental Software for their support of the event.

A reminder to get your entries in by 5pm on 16th February, with judging taking place shortly afterwards and the shortlist of finalists announced in March. Applications can be made online at: https://awards.hae.org.uk/