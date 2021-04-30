Finalists and real time livestream announced for virtual Hire Awards of Excellence 2021

Balloo Hire and HSS Hire are among the finalists in the Hire Awards of Excellence 2021 organised by Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA).
Following a bumper number of entries, winners will be revealed during a virtual awards ceremony, as previously announced, and thanks to the support of several key sponsors it will be live streamed from a studio in real time at 4.30pm on Thursday 20th May.
Independently judged, the Hire Awards of Excellence recognise hirers and suppliers within the plant, tool, equipment and event hire industries, with finalists representing the best in class for companies and individuals. Sponsors confirmed for 2021 include CanTrack Global, PSM Plant & Tool Hire Centres, Point of Rental Software and Sunbelt Rentals.
HAE EHA group marketing manager, Ann Harrison comments: “We were genuinely surprised by the number of submissions that we received for this year’s awards, with entries far exceeding 2020 levels which were all submitted prior to the Coronavirus pandemic. What was particularly pleasing was to see the increase in entries for the individual categories.
“Given the challenging year that we’ve all faced, to see companies highlighting the work of their employees and pushing them forward for awards really demonstrates how much our industry values its people.
“It’s also fantastic that so many sponsors have come forward as this has allowed us to elevate this year’s virtual awards presentation and we’re delighted that the event will be livestreamed in real time from a studio location. Our host, senior HAE EHA representatives and sponsors will all be involved in the live ceremony on the day. We’ll still be asking all our finalists to submit an acceptance speech ahead of the event, as we did in 2020, to ensure that the winners are kept under wraps.
“The support the event has received from both nominating companies and sponsors is testament to the high esteem in which the awards are held.”
Balloo Hire feature in the ‘Best Use of New Media’ category, while HSS Hire are named in the ‘Website of the Year’, Catalogue of the Year’ and ‘Company of the Year’ categories.
The full list of finalists is:
Website of the Year
Greenplant
GSE Plant Ltd
HSS Hire
Smiths Hire
Sunbelt Rentals
Best Use of New Media
Balloo Hire
Niftylift
Sunbelt Rentals
Catalogue of the Year
Elite GSS
GAP Group
Greenplant
HSS Hire
Best Sustainability & CSR Initiative
Ardent Hire Solutions
GAP Group
Speedy Services
Sunbelt Rentals
Hire Industry Product of the Year
AMI Group for Asset+ Keypad
Ardent Hire Solutions for Site Manager
Datatag ID for CESAR ECV
Elite GSS for Platform Edge Protection
JCB and Travis Perkins for 1T-2 Dumper
The MHM Group for ST-9 Lighting Tower
Trime UK for X-Solar Hybrid
Uni-prop International for UNI-PROP
Hire Industry Supplier of the Year
Elite GSS
GSE Plant Ltd
MCS Rental Software
Niftylift
Point of Rental Software
Snorkel UK
The MHM Group
Trime UK.
SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year upto£10m Turnover
Alide Hire
Lakeside Hire
Miles Hire
Plantool Hire Centres
PSM Plant & Tool Hire Centres
The MHM Group
SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year over £10m Turnover
GAP Group
HSS Hire
Nationwide Platforms
Smiths Hire
Speedy Services
Star Platforms
Sunbelt Rentals
Travis Perkins Tool Hire
SafeHire Event Hire Company of the Year
buk Solutions
Plato Catering Hire
Sunbelt Rentals
Best HAE Covid Response
HSS Hire
MCS Rental Software
Point of Rental Software
Speedy Services
SRL Traffic Systems
Sunbelt Rentals
The MHM Group
Travis Perkins Tool Hire
Young Apprentice of the Year
Faris Cooke – Vp Brandon Hire Station
Tamzin Edwards – South West Tool Hire
Lee Gillett – GAP Group
Lucy O’Rourke – Sunbelt Rentals
Jamie Roper – Speedy Services
FlynZardecki – One Stop Hire
Apprentice of the Year
Charlotte Bingham – Travis Perkins
Elliott Butcher – Nationwide Platforms
Wilbert Fields – Sunbelt Rentals
Ronan Gates – Speedy Services
Beth Gillard – Speedy Services
Grant Weitz – Speedy Services
Workshop Manager of the Year
Steven Jones – The MHM Group
Andrew Smith – Speedy Services
Dan Vogt – Vp Brandon Hire Station
Hire Manager of the Year
Luke Davies – Hirebase
Stuart Houston – Vp Brandon Hire Station
Wayne Lambert – Travis Perkins
Craig Sneddon – Speedy Services
Daniel Thorne – Travis Perkins
Hire Achiever of the Year
Winners of the Apprentice of the Year, Hire Manager of the Year and Workshop Manager of the Year will make up the shortlist for the final award, announced during the livestream.
To register to attend the virtual awards please follow this link https://app.livestorm.co/hae-eha/hire-awards-of-excellence-2021?type=detailed.