Finalists and real time livestream announced for virtual Hire Awards of Excellence 2021

Balloo Hire and HSS Hire are among the finalists in the Hire Awards of Excellence 2021 organised by Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA).

Following a bumper number of entries, winners will be revealed during a virtual awards ceremony, as previously announced, and thanks to the support of several key sponsors it will be live streamed from a studio in real time at 4.30pm on Thursday 20th May.

Independently judged, the Hire Awards of Excellence recognise hirers and suppliers within the plant, tool, equipment and event hire industries, with finalists representing the best in class for companies and individuals. Sponsors confirmed for 2021 include CanTrack Global, PSM Plant & Tool Hire Centres, Point of Rental Software and Sunbelt Rentals.

HAE EHA group marketing manager, Ann Harrison comments: “We were genuinely surprised by the number of submissions that we received for this year’s awards, with entries far exceeding 2020 levels which were all submitted prior to the Coronavirus pandemic. What was particularly pleasing was to see the increase in entries for the individual categories.

“Given the challenging year that we’ve all faced, to see companies highlighting the work of their employees and pushing them forward for awards really demonstrates how much our industry values its people.

“It’s also fantastic that so many sponsors have come forward as this has allowed us to elevate this year’s virtual awards presentation and we’re delighted that the event will be livestreamed in real time from a studio location. Our host, senior HAE EHA representatives and sponsors will all be involved in the live ceremony on the day. We’ll still be asking all our finalists to submit an acceptance speech ahead of the event, as we did in 2020, to ensure that the winners are kept under wraps.

“The support the event has received from both nominating companies and sponsors is testament to the high esteem in which the awards are held.”

Balloo Hire feature in the ‘Best Use of New Media’ category, while HSS Hire are named in the ‘Website of the Year’, Catalogue of the Year’ and ‘Company of the Year’ categories.

The full list of finalists is:

Website of the Year

Greenplant

GSE Plant Ltd

HSS Hire

Smiths Hire

Sunbelt Rentals

Best Use of New Media

Balloo Hire

Niftylift

Sunbelt Rentals

Catalogue of the Year

Elite GSS

GAP Group

Greenplant

HSS Hire

Best Sustainability & CSR Initiative

Ardent Hire Solutions

GAP Group

Speedy Services

Sunbelt Rentals

Hire Industry Product of the Year

AMI Group for Asset+ Keypad

Ardent Hire Solutions for Site Manager

Datatag ID for CESAR ECV

Elite GSS for Platform Edge Protection

JCB and Travis Perkins for 1T-2 Dumper

The MHM Group for ST-9 Lighting Tower

Trime UK for X-Solar Hybrid

Uni-prop International for UNI-PROP

Hire Industry Supplier of the Year

Elite GSS

GSE Plant Ltd

MCS Rental Software

Niftylift

Point of Rental Software

Snorkel UK

The MHM Group

Trime UK.

SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year upto£10m Turnover

Alide Hire

Lakeside Hire

Miles Hire

Plantool Hire Centres

PSM Plant & Tool Hire Centres

The MHM Group

SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year over £10m Turnover

GAP Group

HSS Hire

Nationwide Platforms

Smiths Hire

Speedy Services

Star Platforms

Sunbelt Rentals

Travis Perkins Tool Hire

SafeHire Event Hire Company of the Year

buk Solutions

Plato Catering Hire

Sunbelt Rentals

Best HAE Covid Response

HSS Hire

MCS Rental Software

Point of Rental Software

Speedy Services

SRL Traffic Systems

Sunbelt Rentals

The MHM Group

Travis Perkins Tool Hire

Young Apprentice of the Year

Faris Cooke – Vp Brandon Hire Station

Tamzin Edwards – South West Tool Hire

Lee Gillett – GAP Group

Lucy O’Rourke – Sunbelt Rentals

Jamie Roper – Speedy Services

FlynZardecki – One Stop Hire

Apprentice of the Year

Charlotte Bingham – Travis Perkins

Elliott Butcher – Nationwide Platforms

Wilbert Fields – Sunbelt Rentals

Ronan Gates – Speedy Services

Beth Gillard – Speedy Services

Grant Weitz – Speedy Services

Workshop Manager of the Year

Steven Jones – The MHM Group

Andrew Smith – Speedy Services

Dan Vogt – Vp Brandon Hire Station

Hire Manager of the Year

Luke Davies – Hirebase

Stuart Houston – Vp Brandon Hire Station

Wayne Lambert – Travis Perkins

Craig Sneddon – Speedy Services

Daniel Thorne – Travis Perkins

Hire Achiever of the Year

Winners of the Apprentice of the Year, Hire Manager of the Year and Workshop Manager of the Year will make up the shortlist for the final award, announced during the livestream.

To register to attend the virtual awards please follow this link https://app.livestorm.co/hae-eha/hire-awards-of-excellence-2021?type=detailed.