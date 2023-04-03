Euro Auctions to conduct retirement sale for Contractors Plant Hire

Having decided to retire from the business, the director of Contractors Plant Hire Ltd have instructed Euro Auctions to dispose of its ex-hire plant and small tools inventory in a two-day sale to be held in Lambourn, Berkshire, on 19th – 20th April.

With over 2000 lots, ranging from small tools up to 14t excavators, the inventory includes multiple well-maintained and serviced machines from the year 2016 up to 2022. All to be sold to the highest bidder on the day.

David Betts, Euro Auctions sales manager comments. “It is not often an inventory like this comes to market. This is a very attractive sale and the industry will be interested in the lots on offer. The business has looked after its inventory very, very well. There are some very attractive late, low hours machines on offer and I think bidding will be strong. To see the entire catalogue of lots, visit www.euroauctions.com for more information, or to register.”

Director, Jonathan Stevens, comments “Since 1997 the unique ethos of this business has been to provide all the plant and tool hire needs in one place – from small drills to 14t Excavators. We have worked in partnership with our customers, no matter how big or small, and they have relied on us to get what they need with the minimum of hassle. We have used auctions to regularly dispose of stock and update our fleet to provide the latest in mini diggers, excavators, dumpers, telehandlers and consistently refresh all our listed product range. We’re very familiar with auctions and know it’s the best way to sell this volume of stock and get the best return, hence we are disposing of our current stock in this manner.”

“When we decided it was time to retire, we informed our staff explaining the reasoning for this sale. Our suppliers and customers are also informed and we will exit the business in good shape with the well wishes of the industry for a happy retirement.”

David Betts, continues, “Euro Auctions has known Contractors Plant Hire for a number of years and it’s a testament to the business operation that the stock on offer in this auction is in such great condition. Everyone in the contracting industry should be interested in this sale given the variety and quality of machines on offer, particularly as most are 2016 to 2022 plate machines and all in excellent overall condition. For anyone looking to re-stock their own businesses, as well as buyers of single items, this sale will have it.”