Bobcat Enters New Market with Ryan Turf Equipment

Bobcat is now offering the high performance line of Ryan turfcare equipment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Part of the company’s new ground maintenance equipment (GME) range now available from the Bobcat network of authorised dealers, this expanded portfolio of heavy-duty, commercially built and long-lasting turf machinery includes aerators, power rakes and dethatchers, an overseeder and sod cutters.

The Ryan Turf brand has been on the market for over 75 years and is very well known amongst lawn care professionals in Europe and North America.

Daniele Paciotti, Attachments &GME Product Line Director for Bobcat, says: “By entering the turf equipment segment, we now offer a very competitive product range for work on grass in all the sports pitch, municipal and cultural institutions, as well as the rental and landscape industries. The products are also relevant for private home owners who have to manage sizeable estates and are serious about taking their lawns to the next level.”

“As well as Ryan Turf Equipment, the GME range in EMEA includes compact tractors* and mowers, in addition to Bobcat’s existing ranges of mini track and small articulated loaders. Following on from our success in the North American market, Bobcat has set ambitious goals of being ranked within the top three GME players in Europe and to double growth in the global GME market by 2027,” continues Paciotti.

Ryan Turf Equipment Range

The Ryan Turf Equipment line comprises the following robust, easy-to-use, top-quality machines: