Bobcat Enters New Market with Ryan Turf Equipment

Bobcat is now offering the high performance line of Ryan turfcare equipment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Part of the company’s new ground maintenance equipment (GME) range now available from the Bobcat network of authorised dealers, this expanded portfolio of heavy-duty, commercially built and long-lasting turf machinery includes aerators, power rakes and dethatchers, an overseeder and sod cutters.
The Ryan Turf brand has been on the market for over 75 years and is very well known amongst lawn care professionals in Europe and North America.
Daniele Paciotti, Attachments &GME Product Line Director for Bobcat, says: “By entering the turf equipment segment, we now offer a very competitive product range for work on grass in all the sports pitch, municipal and cultural institutions, as well as the rental and landscape industries. The products are also relevant for private home owners who have to manage sizeable estates and are serious about taking their lawns to the next level.”
“As well as Ryan Turf Equipment, the GME range in EMEA includes compact tractors* and mowers, in addition to Bobcat’s existing ranges of mini track and small articulated loaders. Following on from our success in the North American market, Bobcat has set ambitious goals of being ranked within the top three GME players in Europe and to double growth in the global GME market by 2027,” continues Paciotti.
Ryan Turf Equipment Range
The Ryan Turf Equipment line comprises the following robust, easy-to-use, top-quality machines:
- Lawnaire Aerators- Removes small plugs of thatch and soil from lawns to improve natural soil aeration, water and fertilizer uptake and to strengthen grass roots. Productive, durable and easy to transport, Ryan aerators deliver high performance results.
- REN-O-THIN® Power Rakes – Power rakes are designed for efficient and effective dethatching – removal of layers of dead grass to keep it greener and healthier, while minimizing the chance of disease. They offer simple height adjustment for fine-tuning the dethatching depth down to 6 mm below ground level. REN-O-THIN®power rakes provide the option to use reels or cutting blades, without any tools and even an optional seed box for lawn overseeding.
- Mataway® Dethatcher- Built for heavy-duty lawn renovation and verticutting, the self-propelled, walk-behind Mataway® Dethatcher covers up to 1700 m2/hour. Dethatching can go down up to 6 mm below ground level with the use of five exchangeable blade types.
- Mataway® Overseeder – Heavy duty and built to perform, the Mataway® Overseeder places seeds directly into soil slits for fast germination and unmatched seed-to-soil contact. The Overseeder plants grass seed directly into existing turf, without tearing up the turf or the soil.
- Jr. Sod Cutters- Jr. Sod Cutters have been the gold-standard in the golf, sports turf, rental and landscape industries for over 75 years. Four sod cutter models deliver long-lasting durability and dependable performance and are available to lift sod for relocating, expanding or establishing shrub and flower beds. The machines can also be used to remove damaged turf, allowing new sod to be installed instantly.