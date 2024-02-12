Mecalac to showcase REVOTRUCK at EHS 2024

Mecalac is showcasing its industry-defining REVOTRUCK at this year’s Executive Hire Show taking place this week at the CBS Arena in Coventry.

The culmination of extensive R&D and pioneering design advances, REVOTRUCK combines a revolving cabbed dumper with off-road trucking capabilities to make material transport smarter and safer than ever before. Thanks to its unique chassis and central oscillation, operators can safely receive a load before rotating the entire cab at the touch of a button to face the direction of travel with no visual obstructions.

With two load capacity options – a six-tonne and nine-tonne variant – the revolutionary new model is powered by a Stage V-compliant 74hp Perkins turbocharged engine, delivering 380Nm torque @ 1,380rpm and featuring a DOC and DPF as standard to minimise environmental impact.

Alongside stylish design and state-of-the-art in-cab technology, operators benefit from easy access to the cab. This means you can enter and exit the machine quickly and safely, regardless of the position of the operator station. The rotation of the cab gives optimum visibility for the operator reducing downtime for tricky manoeuvres, while three steering modes (2-wheel, 4-wheel and 4-wheel crab) and the tightest turning radius on the market make it the perfect earthmoving solution for tight job sites.

In addition to REVOTRUCK, Mecalac is also showcasing a number of class-leading models from its rental-tough range of compact construction machinery – including the MBR-71 pedestrian roller and TA3 ROPS site dumper. Regardless of application, Mecalac has the perfect solution for every job site.

Mark Royse, Head of Sales at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “Widely regarded as a key event in the national construction calendar, the Executive Hire Show provides an excellent platform to profile our rental-friendly compact equipment range. Alongside showcasing some of our most popular rental products, we’re looking forward to having REVOTRUCK pride of place on our stand.”